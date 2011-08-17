Six A75-Based Motherboards For AMD’s A8 And A6 APUs

Test Settings

Test System Configuration APU AMD A6-3650: 2.60 GHz, four cores, 4 MB Combined L2 Cache, Socket FM1 APU Cooler Rosewill FORT120 RAM G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD: 4 x 4 GB (16 GB Total), DDR3-2200 Benchmarked at 2 x 4 GB (8 GB total), DDR3-1600 CAS 9 Graphics Integrated Radeon HD 6530D: 320 Shaders, default settings, shared system RAM Hard Drive Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics and Chipset AMD Catalyst 11.6

AMD was fresh out of A8-series APUs by the time this editor needed one, but the lower price of its A6 series makes the runner-up an attractive option for buyers in the $100 motherboard market.

Rosewill’s FORT120 might not be available on the market any longer, but it has proven itself the perfect cooler for our socketed AMD processors. Anyone envious of this older model can find similar performance from the similar designs of other manufacturers.

G.Skill’s 16 GB DDR3-2200 kit provided the four super-fast DIMMs needed to assess memory overclocking capabilities. We set these to DDR3-1600 CAS 9 for remaining benchmarks.

After determining that our 80 PLUS Gold-rated 760 W Seasonic power supply was 84% efficient at a mere 2.5% load, this editor decided to use it in every possible review.

We included a few games in today’s tests to gauge the benefit of improved memory with AMD’s integrated GPU.