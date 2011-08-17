Six A75-Based Motherboards For AMD’s A8 And A6 APUs

Power, Heat, And Efficiency

Motherboards with more on-board devices tend to consume more power, while those with the most effective power-saving schemes tend to produce slightly lower benchmark results. We thus expect to see faster and/or better-featured motherboards at the bottom of our power consumption chart.

With its extra USB 3.0 controller and a slight performance lead in most benchmarks, we're not surprised to see Asus’ F1A75-M Pro using the most power. The slowest and least feature-packed board, Jetway’s TA75MG, takes the top of the power-saving chart.

MSI and Gigabyte constantly battle each others' marketing supremacy over voltage regulator temperature, and the two top our heat-reduction chart. The bottom two boards, ECS and ASRock, don’t use voltage regulator heat sinks at all.

The TA75MG comes to the table with around 1% less performance compared to the average of today’s samples, yet it consumed around 7% less power. That gives Jetway a big lead in our efficiency chart.