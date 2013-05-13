Six Low-Voltage Dual-Channel 8 GB Memory Kits, Overclocked

Adata XPG DDR3L-1600G

Scarcely available in few markets as model AXDU1600GC4G9-2G, our inclusion of Adata’s fastest DDR3L memory in today’s test could open the door for this kit in the U.S. It’s currently available for $72 via overseas delivery from one vendor in Europe.

Booting at DDR3-1333 CAS 9 and compatible with DDR3-1066 CAS 7, Adata’s DDR3L-1600G reaches its DDR3-1600 CAS 9 rating via a simple XMP selection in the motherboard BIOS. Platforms that can’t read XMP won’t be able to take advantage of its higher performance profile, unless you manually configure the kit. Unlike other DDR3L-labeled products, our motherboard does not detect the kit’s 1.35 V capability while using SPD configuration.

Adata’s limited lifetime warranty is scaled back to ten years in Germany, France, and Austria.