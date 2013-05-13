Six Low-Voltage Dual-Channel 8 GB Memory Kits, Overclocked

Geil EVO Leggera DDR3-1333
Golden Emperor International Limited took up a tough challenge in today’s competition, knowing that its DDR3-1333, 1.50 V-rated memory would need to face up to both 1.35 V and 1.50 V tests. So confident was Geil that it submitted these modules in spite of the fact that limited availability (Europe and Asia) would disqualify the kit from a U.S.–based award.
Anyone in the U.S. who cares to order these via overseas shipping will find several international vendors selling at a price around $75, so even an unofficial win could still be big news for this company.
Detected as DDR3-1333 CAS 9 and lacking any XMP-based auto-overclocking profiles, Geil’s part number GEL38GB1333C9DC carries the same limited lifetime warranty as every Geil DRAM product.
A bit surprised that Corsair Vengeance didn't make an appearance though.
Been using G.Skill RAMs since I can remember, and they've never failed me!
Would be a bit less irrelevant if more brands were tested.
To be honest I was more interested on that "dirty little secret" details than the test itself.
Also, an article named "who is who in the RAM marked" would be awesome, just like that one about Power Supplies...
Corsair said they had some new modules coming out and didn't want to focus on older models.cobra5000Good testing but at the start of the article, much emphasis was placed on the degradation of the cpu due to high memory voltage and then it just turns into a memory speed test. What about the cpu degradation?What about it? It's never been seen at 1.50V.