Six Low-Voltage Dual-Channel 8 GB Memory Kits, Overclocked

G.Skill Sniper SR2 DDR3-1600

An early adopter of DDR3L-standard 1.35 V in its Sniper SR1 series, Sniper SR2 brings an even lower 1.25 V capability. In spite of its low voltage, G.Skill’s part number F3-12800CL9D-8GBSR2 comes with a DDR3-1600 CAS 9 rating.

DDR3L-compatible motherboards automatically configure these Sniper SR2 modules to DDR3-1600 CAS 9 at 1.35 V, and XMP enables 1.25 V operation without altering performance settings. Motherboards that support neither DDR3L detection nor XMP can still run these at 1.50 V without altering performance, and platforms that don’t support DDR3-1600 can even jump down to DDR3-1333 at enhanced CAS 7 timings. That’s a fairly impressive list of compatibility features!

G.Skill’s DRAM products carry a limited lifetime warranty