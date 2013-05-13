Six Low-Voltage Dual-Channel 8 GB Memory Kits, Overclocked

G.Skill Sniper SR2 DDR3-1600
An early adopter of DDR3L-standard 1.35 V in its Sniper SR1 series, Sniper SR2 brings an even lower 1.25 V capability. In spite of its low voltage, G.Skill’s part number F3-12800CL9D-8GBSR2 comes with a DDR3-1600 CAS 9 rating.
DDR3L-compatible motherboards automatically configure these Sniper SR2 modules to DDR3-1600 CAS 9 at 1.35 V, and XMP enables 1.25 V operation without altering performance settings. Motherboards that support neither DDR3L detection nor XMP can still run these at 1.50 V without altering performance, and platforms that don’t support DDR3-1600 can even jump down to DDR3-1333 at enhanced CAS 7 timings. That’s a fairly impressive list of compatibility features!
G.Skill’s DRAM products carry a limited lifetime warranty
A bit surprised that Corsair Vengeance didn't make an appearance though.
Been using G.Skill RAMs since I can remember, and they've never failed me!
Would be a bit less irrelevant if more brands were tested.
To be honest I was more interested on that "dirty little secret" details than the test itself.
Also, an article named "who is who in the RAM marked" would be awesome, just like that one about Power Supplies...
Corsair said they had some new modules coming out and didn't want to focus on older models.cobra5000Good testing but at the start of the article, much emphasis was placed on the degradation of the cpu due to high memory voltage and then it just turns into a memory speed test. What about the cpu degradation?What about it? It's never been seen at 1.50V.