Six Low-Voltage Dual-Channel 8 GB Memory Kits, Overclocked

Super Talent “Mystery” DDR3L-1600

Besides being a retail brand, Super Talent Technology is also a job shop. It'll produce nearly anything memory-related based on a custom order, and is willing to produce the W160UA4GML modules we received for anyone ready to pony up the cash. Basically, if a retailer orders a few dozen of these, they will become a retail part.

These started life as Super Talent’s standard-voltage W1600UA4GM which, as the link suggests, appear to be produced exclusively for one specific seller. Programmed as DDR3L modules, they retain their DDR3-1600 CAS 11 rating. DDR3-1333 CAS 9 and DDR3-1066 CAS 7 are available to platforms that don’t support higher data rates.

Our motherboard’s software doesn’t detect DDR3L capability, but its firmware does, automatically configuring this kit to 1.35 V.

Super Talent DRAM products have a five-year limited warranty.