Six Low-Voltage Dual-Channel 8 GB Memory Kits, Overclocked

Super Talent “Mystery” DDR3L-1600
Besides being a retail brand, Super Talent Technology is also a job shop. It'll produce nearly anything memory-related based on a custom order, and is willing to produce the W160UA4GML modules we received for anyone ready to pony up the cash. Basically, if a retailer orders a few dozen of these, they will become a retail part.
These started life as Super Talent’s standard-voltage W1600UA4GM which, as the link suggests, appear to be produced exclusively for one specific seller. Programmed as DDR3L modules, they retain their DDR3-1600 CAS 11 rating. DDR3-1333 CAS 9 and DDR3-1066 CAS 7 are available to platforms that don’t support higher data rates.
Our motherboard’s software doesn’t detect DDR3L capability, but its firmware does, automatically configuring this kit to 1.35 V.
Super Talent DRAM products have a five-year limited warranty.
A bit surprised that Corsair Vengeance didn't make an appearance though.
Been using G.Skill RAMs since I can remember, and they've never failed me!
Would be a bit less irrelevant if more brands were tested.
To be honest I was more interested on that "dirty little secret" details than the test itself.
Also, an article named "who is who in the RAM marked" would be awesome, just like that one about Power Supplies...
Corsair said they had some new modules coming out and didn't want to focus on older models.cobra5000Good testing but at the start of the article, much emphasis was placed on the degradation of the cpu due to high memory voltage and then it just turns into a memory speed test. What about the cpu degradation?What about it? It's never been seen at 1.50V.