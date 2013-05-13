Six Low-Voltage Dual-Channel 8 GB Memory Kits, Overclocked

Test Settings
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-3770K (Ivy Bridge): 3.50 GHz, 4C/8T O/C to 4.00 GHz (40 x 100 MHz) at 1.25 V Core
|CPU Cooler
|Thermalright True Spirit 120M
|Motherboard
|Asus Sabertooth Z77: LGA 1155, Intel Z77 Express, Firmware 1504 (08/03/2012)
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 7970: 925 MHz GPU, GDDR5-5500
|Hard Drives
|Samsung 840 Series MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM, ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|Graphics
|AMD Catalyst 13.1
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.3.0.1026
Asus’ Sabertooth provided the highest DRAM overclock ever seen in a round-up, making it a great candidate for today’s memory testing.
Thermalright changed the name of its MUX-120 to True Spirit 120M, combining the installation brackets of sister brands into a single solution. We still have the same parts under their original names, and they continue to provide excellent cooling to Intel’s quad-core processors.
Today’s test includes games, so we tossed in a top gaming card. An Accelero Xtreme-equipped Radeon HD 7970 pushes pixels.
Samsung’s 840 Pro model MZ-7PD256 keeps data flowing fast enough to keep the CPU, graphics, and DRAM busy
|Benchmark Configuration
|Autodesk 3ds Max
|Version 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|WinRAR
|Version 4.2: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|F1 2012
|Version 1.2, Direct X 11, Built-in Benchmark High Quality, No AA, 1600x900 Resolution
|Metro 2033
|Full Game, Built-In Benchmark, "Frontline" Scene DX 11, High, AAA, 4x AF, No PhysX, No DoF, 1600x900
|SiSoftware Sandra 2012
|Version 2012.10.18.72, Memory Bandwidth Benchmark
A bit surprised that Corsair Vengeance didn't make an appearance though.
Been using G.Skill RAMs since I can remember, and they've never failed me!
Would be a bit less irrelevant if more brands were tested.
To be honest I was more interested on that "dirty little secret" details than the test itself.
Also, an article named "who is who in the RAM marked" would be awesome, just like that one about Power Supplies...
Corsair said they had some new modules coming out and didn't want to focus on older models.cobra5000Good testing but at the start of the article, much emphasis was placed on the degradation of the cpu due to high memory voltage and then it just turns into a memory speed test. What about the cpu degradation?What about it? It's never been seen at 1.50V.