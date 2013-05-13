Trending

Six Low-Voltage Dual-Channel 8 GB Memory Kits, Overclocked

We've abided by Intel's 1.55 V recommendation for two architectures and two die shrinks, yet most performance memory manufacturers ignore it. Recent problems with one of our builds raised the question, how far can we push RAM without killing CPUs?

Test Settings

Test System Configuration
CPUIntel Core i7-3770K (Ivy Bridge): 3.50 GHz, 4C/8T O/C to 4.00 GHz (40 x 100 MHz) at 1.25 V Core
CPU CoolerThermalright True Spirit 120M
MotherboardAsus Sabertooth Z77: LGA 1155, Intel Z77 Express, Firmware 1504 (08/03/2012)
GraphicsAMD Radeon HD 7970: 925 MHz GPU,  GDDR5-5500
Hard DrivesSamsung 840 Series MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD
SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
PowerSeasonic X760 SS-760KM, ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
Software
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows 8 Pro x64
GraphicsAMD Catalyst 13.1
ChipsetIntel INF 9.3.0.1026

Asus’ Sabertooth provided the highest DRAM overclock ever seen in a round-up, making it a great candidate for today’s memory testing.

Thermalright changed the name of its MUX-120 to True Spirit 120M, combining the installation brackets of sister brands into a single solution. We still have the same parts under their original names, and they continue to provide excellent cooling to Intel’s quad-core processors.

Today’s test includes games, so we tossed in a top gaming card. An Accelero Xtreme-equipped Radeon HD 7970 pushes pixels.

Samsung’s 840 Pro model MZ-7PD256 keeps data flowing fast enough to keep the CPU, graphics, and DRAM busy

Benchmark Configuration
Autodesk 3ds MaxVersion 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
WinRARVersion 4.2: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
F1 2012Version 1.2, Direct X 11, Built-in Benchmark High Quality, No AA, 1600x900 Resolution
Metro 2033Full Game, Built-In Benchmark, "Frontline" Scene DX 11, High, AAA, 4x AF, No PhysX, No DoF, 1600x900
SiSoftware Sandra 2012Version 2012.10.18.72, Memory Bandwidth Benchmark
