Six Low-Voltage Dual-Channel 8 GB Memory Kits, Overclocked

Test Settings

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-3770K (Ivy Bridge): 3.50 GHz, 4C/8T O/C to 4.00 GHz (40 x 100 MHz) at 1.25 V Core CPU Cooler Thermalright True Spirit 120M Motherboard Asus Sabertooth Z77: LGA 1155, Intel Z77 Express, Firmware 1504 (08/03/2012) Graphics AMD Radeon HD 7970: 925 MHz GPU, GDDR5-5500 Hard Drives Samsung 840 Series MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM, ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software Operating System Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 13.1 Chipset Intel INF 9.3.0.1026

Asus’ Sabertooth provided the highest DRAM overclock ever seen in a round-up, making it a great candidate for today’s memory testing.

Thermalright changed the name of its MUX-120 to True Spirit 120M, combining the installation brackets of sister brands into a single solution. We still have the same parts under their original names, and they continue to provide excellent cooling to Intel’s quad-core processors.

Today’s test includes games, so we tossed in a top gaming card. An Accelero Xtreme-equipped Radeon HD 7970 pushes pixels.

Samsung’s 840 Pro model MZ-7PD256 keeps data flowing fast enough to keep the CPU, graphics, and DRAM busy