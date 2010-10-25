HydraLogix Vs. SLI And CrossFire: MSI's P55A Fuzion Tested

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2

HydraLogix supports DiRT 2 in theory, showing up on Lucid’s game list, as well as displaying its logo within the game itself. Whatever the level of support might be, though, we don’t realize a performance benefit from enabling this technology.

We once again call into question MSI's decision to omit an SLI bridge with a board that supports all three graphics-combining technologies.

The lack of a CrossFire bridge in the motherboard pack is often mitigated by its presence in graphics card packs, but MSI unfortunately doesn’t include the bridge with the R5850 Twin Frozr II cards we used for today’s CrossFire configuration.