HydraLogix Vs. SLI And CrossFire: MSI's P55A Fuzion Tested

Benchmark Results: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat
We often see the frame rates in Call of Pripyat Benchmark mirror those of DiRT 2, and today we see the problem mirrored as well. Call of Pripyat is officially supported by HydraLogix, but we don’t see any performance benefit from using it.
Let us repeat for a fifth time the need for at least an SLI bridge with the P55A Fuzion, allowing gamers with similar cards to realize the performance benefit of SLI. Doing so would allow the user to decide which technology better satisfies his needs.
I hope Lucid gets all the issues worked out.
Also comparing performance pairing two cards from the same generation (say GTX 460 + GTX 470) vs differing generations. (GTX 260 + GTX460)
Lastly what affect would pairing a two cards with varying amounts of memory have? (two regular versions of a card vs 1 reg + 1 dbl memory vs 2 dbl memory) Since it isn't clear from what I've read if both cards would be limited to lowest memory level or not.
Interesting tech for sure