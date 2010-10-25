HydraLogix Vs. SLI And CrossFire: MSI's P55A Fuzion Tested

Performance Evaluation

No matter which benchmarks we chose, someone was going to hate us. Lucid documents 145 titles on its compatibility list, yet not all of those titles benefit appropriately from its technology. We’ve even seen instructions on how to select games to best highlight the capabilities of Lucid’s technology, but that's not how we roll. We pick our benchmarks based a combination of popularity, repeatability, and intensiveness. This is the only method we know to provide truly unbiased results, and it's the only way hardware can earn our respect.

While HydraLogix provided very good results in some games, others saw no benefit at all. This is easily seen in our 1680x1050 averages, but Lucid claims that its benefits are more pronounced as graphics load increases.

The 1920x1200 results show similar scaling but at slightly lower FPS for all configurations.

Even at 2560x1600, lacking support in some games diminishes Lucid’s solid results in others. The overall difference between SLI and N-mode (Nvidia) drops from around 53% to around 40%, while A-mode (AMD) drops from a 26% disadvantage to 19% behind CrossFire.

Choosing the weakest card as our baseline, we can see on a percent scale how far each improvement takes us. This chart might not have been completely required for experienced readers, but its numbers will be re-used in our efficiency calculations.