HydraLogix Vs. SLI And CrossFire: MSI's P55A Fuzion Tested

P55A Fuzion BIOS, Overclocking, And Accessories
|P55A Fuzion Basic O/C Settings
|BIOS Version
|V1.1 (09-09-2010)
|CPU Core
|0.87-2.07 Volts (6.25 mV), 100-600 MHz BCLK (1 MHz)
|CPU IMC
|0.45-2.02 Volts (5.3 mV), Auto Frequency by DRAM
|Memory
|1.50-2.41 Volts (~7 mV), 3x-6x BCLK (1x)
|Memory Timing
|tCL 4-15, tRCD 3-15, tRP 3-15, tRAS 9-31 Cycles (1c)
|Chipset
|0.45-1.95 Volts PCH (~5 mV)
Overclockers don’t like to be limited by BIOS, so the P55A Fuzion includes frequency and voltage limits that exceed those of most hardware configurations by a wide margin.
Most of the P55A Fuzion’s frequency and voltage settings can be found by scrolling through its Cell Menu, including a few advanced controls such as DRAM reference voltage.
The Advanced DRAM Configuration menu allows per-channel settings, though most users will find the best results by having both channels set identically.
The retail-boxed P55A Fuzion contains twice as many cables as found in this press sample, but no SLI or CrossFire bridges. MSI believes that its users will always prefer HydraLogix multi-GPU control (which doesn't require bridges) over proprietary SLI and CrossFire, but we really don’t think MSI should be adding any restrictions to a board that otherwise supports all three technologies.
I hope Lucid gets all the issues worked out.
Also comparing performance pairing two cards from the same generation (say GTX 460 + GTX 470) vs differing generations. (GTX 260 + GTX460)
Lastly what affect would pairing a two cards with varying amounts of memory have? (two regular versions of a card vs 1 reg + 1 dbl memory vs 2 dbl memory) Since it isn't clear from what I've read if both cards would be limited to lowest memory level or not.
Interesting tech for sure