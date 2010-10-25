Trending

HydraLogix Vs. SLI And CrossFire: MSI's P55A Fuzion Tested

By

LucidLogix forges ahead with its promise of multi-GPU compatibility across multiple graphics architectures and platforms. Today we see how its latest drivers stand up to the performance standards of CrossFire and SLI on a much more cost-sensitive board.

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage

By attempting to represent as many gaming variables as possible, 3DMark doesn’t actually represent the performance seen in actual games. We were still surprised to see Lucid’s Hydra 200 controller outperform both CrossFire and SLI when matched cards are used.

Workloads are harder to negotiate in HydraLogix X-Mode (mixed cards), so it’s no surprise to see this configuration fall behind. We’re sure that motherboard manufacturers like MSI will use the A-mode (AMD) and N-mode (Nvidia) wins in 3DMark to justify the exclusion of SLI and CrossFire bridges from their packages, but we still have to see how this all works in games.

80 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tacoslave 25 October 2010 13:14
    Still seems to buggy to me but at least they're still working on it right?
    Reply
  • duk3 25 October 2010 13:35
    Looks good on the 1st 2 games and synthetics.
    I hope Lucid gets all the issues worked out.
    Reply
  • anacandor 25 October 2010 13:39
    So basically it's just a universal CF/SLI connecter built into the motherboard? Seems odd that it's taken this long to be developed, but great nonetheless :)
    Reply
  • Darkerson 25 October 2010 13:40
    Looks like it has some promise, if they can further work the kinks out. Something to keep an eye on in the future.
    Reply
  • ruffopurititiwang 25 October 2010 14:36
    The 6870 scales better in cfx than that 5850. Why not test that?
    Reply
  • punnar 25 October 2010 14:44
    I can see it as a standard in the future. I think I will buy a board with Hydralogix on my next build.
    Reply
  • Yargnit 25 October 2010 14:50
    It would have been nice to see how well this works with two differing AMD/ATI cards and two Nvidia cards. For instance someone has a GTX260 and wants to add a GTX460, or someone with a AMD5850 who wants to pick up a new 6870 (damn numbering change) to go with it.

    Also comparing performance pairing two cards from the same generation (say GTX 460 + GTX 470) vs differing generations. (GTX 260 + GTX460)

    Lastly what affect would pairing a two cards with varying amounts of memory have? (two regular versions of a card vs 1 reg + 1 dbl memory vs 2 dbl memory) Since it isn't clear from what I've read if both cards would be limited to lowest memory level or not.

    Interesting tech for sure
    Reply
  • sudeshc 25 October 2010 14:58
    this should become a standard, allowing us to enjoy features from both manufacturers. I would also be prepared to pay few extra bucks for this as well.
    Reply
  • Maziar 25 October 2010 15:15
    Overall,Lucid is a great idea of mixing different cards but it still needs quite a lot of work with drivers.
    Reply
  • Yargnit 25 October 2010 15:48
    Ah, thank you. It was posted before I was frequently following the site, I'll give it a look.
    Reply