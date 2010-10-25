HydraLogix Vs. SLI And CrossFire: MSI's P55A Fuzion Tested

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage
By attempting to represent as many gaming variables as possible, 3DMark doesn’t actually represent the performance seen in actual games. We were still surprised to see Lucid’s Hydra 200 controller outperform both CrossFire and SLI when matched cards are used.
Workloads are harder to negotiate in HydraLogix X-Mode (mixed cards), so it’s no surprise to see this configuration fall behind. We’re sure that motherboard manufacturers like MSI will use the A-mode (AMD) and N-mode (Nvidia) wins in 3DMark to justify the exclusion of SLI and CrossFire bridges from their packages, but we still have to see how this all works in games.
I hope Lucid gets all the issues worked out.
Also comparing performance pairing two cards from the same generation (say GTX 460 + GTX 470) vs differing generations. (GTX 260 + GTX460)
Lastly what affect would pairing a two cards with varying amounts of memory have? (two regular versions of a card vs 1 reg + 1 dbl memory vs 2 dbl memory) Since it isn't clear from what I've read if both cards would be limited to lowest memory level or not.
Interesting tech for sure