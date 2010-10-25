HydraLogix Vs. SLI And CrossFire: MSI's P55A Fuzion Tested

Benchmark Results: Alien Vs. Predator

Putting aside what we saw in 3DMark, Alien Vs. Predator benchmark shows that CrossFire and SLI are the way to go if you have matched cards. This one benchmark is probably proof enough that MSI really should have considered adding the appropriate bridges to its box, enabling both HydraLogix and non-HydraLogix pairings.

Notice that a GeForce GTX 460 paired with a Radeon HD 5850 in X-mode provides similar performance to a pair of GeForce GTX 460s in this particular game. Lucid is doing great things with its drivers!