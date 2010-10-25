HydraLogix Vs. SLI And CrossFire: MSI's P55A Fuzion Tested

Benchmark Results: Alien Vs. Predator
Putting aside what we saw in 3DMark, Alien Vs. Predator benchmark shows that CrossFire and SLI are the way to go if you have matched cards. This one benchmark is probably proof enough that MSI really should have considered adding the appropriate bridges to its box, enabling both HydraLogix and non-HydraLogix pairings.
Notice that a GeForce GTX 460 paired with a Radeon HD 5850 in X-mode provides similar performance to a pair of GeForce GTX 460s in this particular game. Lucid is doing great things with its drivers!
I hope Lucid gets all the issues worked out.
Also comparing performance pairing two cards from the same generation (say GTX 460 + GTX 470) vs differing generations. (GTX 260 + GTX460)
Lastly what affect would pairing a two cards with varying amounts of memory have? (two regular versions of a card vs 1 reg + 1 dbl memory vs 2 dbl memory) Since it isn't clear from what I've read if both cards would be limited to lowest memory level or not.
Interesting tech for sure