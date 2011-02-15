MALIBAL's Lotus P150HM: GeForce GTX 485M Gets Its Game On

MALIBAL’s Lotus P150HM

With a combined notebook and power brick weight of only 8.8 pounds, the Lotus P150HM is different from every other Clevo-based design we’ve tested. Those differences aren’t limited to weight, as the entire unit is given a grippy texture that feels like rubber, rather than the traditional polished or anodized aluminum panels for which the manufacturer is known. MALIBAL’s logo is proudly displayed below a 1920x1080, LED-backlit panel.

A 2.0 MP webcam is situated in the familiar location, within the display panel’s bezel.

Two USB 3.0 ports are surrounded by gigabit network and a USB 2.0 ports. Clevo’s 9-in-1 flash media drive is standard.

An IR receiver cover is found on the P150HM’s front edge, but this version didn’t include a remote to use with it.

A second USB 2.0 port is found on the right edge, along with the optical drive and audio ports.

HDMI, dual-link DVI, and eSATA connectors are all conveniently placed on the P150HM’s rear edge.

We were surprised to find CyberLink’s BD and DVD solutions bundled separately in the Lotus P150HM’s support kit. Clevo includes the platform driver CD and a DVI-to-VGA adapter, while MALIBAL adds the OS and upgraded wireless controller disk.