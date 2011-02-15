MALIBAL's Lotus P150HM: GeForce GTX 485M Gets Its Game On

MALIBAL’s Lotus P150HM
With a combined notebook and power brick weight of only 8.8 pounds, the Lotus P150HM is different from every other Clevo-based design we’ve tested. Those differences aren’t limited to weight, as the entire unit is given a grippy texture that feels like rubber, rather than the traditional polished or anodized aluminum panels for which the manufacturer is known. MALIBAL’s logo is proudly displayed below a 1920x1080, LED-backlit panel.
A 2.0 MP webcam is situated in the familiar location, within the display panel’s bezel.
Two USB 3.0 ports are surrounded by gigabit network and a USB 2.0 ports. Clevo’s 9-in-1 flash media drive is standard.
An IR receiver cover is found on the P150HM’s front edge, but this version didn’t include a remote to use with it.
A second USB 2.0 port is found on the right edge, along with the optical drive and audio ports.
HDMI, dual-link DVI, and eSATA connectors are all conveniently placed on the P150HM’s rear edge.
We were surprised to find CyberLink’s BD and DVD solutions bundled separately in the Lotus P150HM’s support kit. Clevo includes the platform driver CD and a DVI-to-VGA adapter, while MALIBAL adds the OS and upgraded wireless controller disk.
Now all I have to do is plan a bank robbery to afford it ;)
With that taken off price, it looks really appealing, honestly.
Size+Wieght+Power+Price+Battery=great!
...if I wanted a gaming laptop.
For me, the HD6550M and i5 480M serve me well enough at 1366x768 until I can get back to my kickass desktop.
to neiroatopelcc
GTX 485M performs between desktop GTS 450 and GTX 460
Most of the brands you heard of don't actually make any laptops. The vast majority of laptops on the market are manufactured by a small handful of Original Design Manufacturers (ODM).
Major relationships include:
* Quanta sells to (among others) HP/Compaq, Dell, Toshiba, Sony, Fujitsu, Acer, NEC, Gateway and Lenovo/IBM - note that Quanta is currently (as of August, 2007) the largest manufacturer of notebook computers in the world.
* Compal sells to Toshiba, HP/Compaq, Acer, and Dell.
* Positivo Informatica sells to Samsung, Sony, Siragon, Toshiba, HP
* Wistron (former manufacturing & design division of Acer) sells to HP/Compaq, Dell, IBM, NEC, Acer, and Lenovo/IBM.
* Flextronics (former Arima Computer Corporation notebook division) sells to HP/Compaq, NEC, and Dell.
* Itautec sells to Siragon, LG, Samsung, Sony
* ECS sells to IBM, Fujitsu, and Dell.
* Asus sells to Apple (iBook), Sony, and Samsung.
* Inventec sells to HP/Compaq, Toshiba, and BenQ.
* Lanix sells to Sony, Compaq, Toshiba, Siragon, Itautec
* Uniwill sells to Lenovo/IBM and Fujitsu & PC World UK own brand Advent.
* Clevo sells to known boutique brand OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)… notably Sager, VoodooPC, Falcon Northwest, Eurocom, Xoticpc, Prostar, etc.
