How Well Will Mass Effect 3 Run On Your PC?

Test System And Benchmarks
As usual, we're looking to represent performance across a wide range of graphics hardware, including models as slow as the Radeon HD 6450 and GeForce GT 430 to powerful Radeon HD 6950, GeForce GTX 560 Ti, GeForce GTX 460 SLI, and Radeon HD 6850 CrossFire configurations.
From what we've seen thus far, the single-player campaign is more taxing than the multi-player arenas, so we measured performance in the first 100 seconds of solo game play.
You'll notice that we're presenting minimum and average frame rates, in addition to FPS over time, which shows how often these cards spend under our target performance levels. In this author's personal opinion, there's little reason to explore frame rates in excess of 60 FPS.
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge)Overclocked to 4 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
|Motherboard
|MSI P67A-GD65, Intel P67 Chipset
|Memory
|Corsair DDR3-1600, 2 x 4 GB, at 1600 MT/s, CL 8-8-8-21-2T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/sSamsung 470 Series SSD 256 GB, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics Cards
|GeForce G 210 512 MB DDR2GeForce GT 440 1 GB DDR3GeForce GTX 550 Ti 1 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 460 1 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 560 Ti 1280 MB GDDR52 x GeForce GTX 460 1 GB GDDR5 in SLIRadeon HD 6450 512 MB GDDR5Radeon HD 6670 512 MB DDR3Radeon HD 6770 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 6850 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 6950 1 GB GDDR52 x Radeon HD 6850 1 GB GDDR5 in CrossFire
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|CPU Cooler
|Cooler Master Hyper TX 2
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Renderer
|OpenGL
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce: 295.73
|Radeon: Catalyst 12.1
|Games
|Mass Effect 3 Demo
|First 100 seconds of game play, Fraps
