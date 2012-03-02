How Well Will Mass Effect 3 Run On Your PC?

Test System And Benchmarks

As usual, we're looking to represent performance across a wide range of graphics hardware, including models as slow as the Radeon HD 6450 and GeForce GT 430 to powerful Radeon HD 6950, GeForce GTX 560 Ti, GeForce GTX 460 SLI, and Radeon HD 6850 CrossFire configurations.

From what we've seen thus far, the single-player campaign is more taxing than the multi-player arenas, so we measured performance in the first 100 seconds of solo game play.

You'll notice that we're presenting minimum and average frame rates, in addition to FPS over time, which shows how often these cards spend under our target performance levels. In this author's personal opinion, there's little reason to explore frame rates in excess of 60 FPS.