Does Memory Performance Bottleneck Your Games?

Results: 3DMark And Aliens Vs. Predator

Though it doesn’t represent the performance of a real-world game, 3DMark does give us an easy way to compare numbers with enthusiasts and their systems. It also shows us that the Physics test runs slower as memory data rate drops. This makes sense, since the Physics suite taxes all available processing cores. Starving them of data is a surefire way to reduce their performance.

Aliens vs. Predator demonstrates negligible differences between our various memory configurations, even as its moderate 2560x1600 frame rate appears to be GPU-bottlenecked by a powerful pair of Radeon HD 7970 graphics cards.