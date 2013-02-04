Memory Scaling, AMD's Trinity APUs, And Game Performance

Results: 3DMark And Aliens Vs. Predator

Although it's theoretically able to serve up playable frame rates across our entire benchmark suite (at the right resolution and settings, of course), AMD's Radeon HD 7660D integrated graphics processor wasn't designed to compete against the company's own discrete GPUs. That usually means choosing between higher graphics quality or resolutions.

In 3DMark, the limitations of integrated graphics mean using the Entry preset. And as you can see, memory bandwidth has a big impact on this synthetic's overall score.

Stepping up to 3DMark’s Performance preset generally imposed a slide show upon us. Nevertheless, the terrible frame rate was still sped up slightly by faster system memory.

We're putting Aliens Vs. Predator on the same page as 3DMark, since I'm using the benchmark version of this utility. It's still based on a real game though, so we're including the numbers from this one in our overall gaming performance chart.

AvP exhibits huge performance gains favoring higher memory data rates at the most entry-level settings. Unfortunately, those image quality presets look pretty awful compared to other, more modern titles.

Still devoid of luscious graphics, but with far fewer jagged edges, enabling anti-aliasing and anisotropic filtering in AvP knocks AMD's APU to its knees. We get playable performance at 1280x720, but you'll probably want at least DDR3-1866 to help performance as much as possible.