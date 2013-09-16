Haswell And Richland Memory Scaling: Picking A 16 GB DDR3 Kit

G.Skill RipjawsX DDR3-1866

G.Skill is using a low price to shoot for a high value score with its part number F3-14900CL10D-16GBXL dual-channel 16 GB kit. The compromise you make is a latency penalty of CAS 10 for each of its 1.5”-tall 8 GB modules.

The height of its heat spreaders is the reason we occasionally switch to the firm’s similarly-priced Ares product line in our System Builder Marathon machines. In this kit, we find automatic configuration values of DDR3-1333 CAS 9 and semi-automatic XMP configurations of DDR3-1867 CAS 10, both at 1.50 V.

All G.Skill DRAM includes a limited lifetime warranty.