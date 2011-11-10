Round-Up: 15 microSDHC Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

Adata microSDHC Class 6 (Class 6, 8/16 GB)

Taiwan-based Adata offers a wide range of memory products, ranging from RAM and USB sticks to SSDs and memory cards. For this test, we received two Class 6 microSDHC cards: an 8 GB card and a 16 GB card. Adata also offers a 4 GB model, but does not include an adapter with any of its cards. Adata places no restrictions on the use of the cards and recommends them for all mobile devices, claiming full compatibility to the SDHC spec.

Adata's microSDHC Class 6 cards feature a life-long warranty and claim up to 20 MB/s read speed and up to 9 MB/s write speed, which is very close to what we measured. The 16 GB version achieves 18.6 MB/s sequential reads and 10 MB/s writes, exceeding the manufacturer’s claims with that latter figure.

The 8 GB card shows a read speed of 18.2 MB/s, almost as fast as its larger brother, but excels in writes: 12.1 MB/s is not only significantly faster than the larger card, but other benchmarks show that the 8 GB card is one of the fastest Class 6 cards, whereas the 16 GB card is a more or less a mid-range card.