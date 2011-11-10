Round-Up: 15 microSDHC Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

Patriot LX Series microSDHC (Class 10, 16 GB)
Patriot offers a wide range of memory cards in various formats. The company has also established its reputation as a manufacturer of SSD drives. Its portfolio of microSDHC cards ranges from Class 2 to 10, and from 4 to 32 GB. Patriot sent us a LX-series card, rated for Class 10 performance and capable of holding 16 GB of information. It comes with a SDHC host adapter.
In our benchmarks, the Patriot card establishes itself as a respectable mid-range product that does not exhibit any particular weaknesses. However, it's not a performance leader, as sequential read speeds of 20.8 MB/s fall at the trailing end of its class. While sequential write performance of up to 12.2 MB/s is still quite good, it's really only modest compared to faster Class 10 cards from Kingston and MemoryStar.
I wouldn't consider $40+ (shipped) affordable. Also you have to think that Tom's isn't necessarily buying these cards for personal or business use. 9x out of 10 these cards are donated by their respective companies. Or a warehouse such as Tiger Direct/Newegg.
40$ for 32gb MicroSDHC is affordable when you consider the fact that 64gb MicroSDXC cards costs 280$+. I am employing a Nikon D7000 dslr when im thinking about these cards.
On a side note what is the deal with tom's being such crappy optimized webpage? I open 5-6 tabs and everything crawls to a molasses-slow on my laptop. I can open 15-20 tabs in other sites no problem.