Round-Up: 15 microSDHC Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

Silicon Power microSDHC Memory Card (Class 4, 32 GB)
Silicon Power covers everything from Class 2 to 10 with its lineup of microSDHC cards. The company also offers capacities between 4 to 32 GB. For the purposes of this round-up, we received a 32 GB Class 4 card.
None of Silicon Power's documentation advertises maximum speeds. Like most competing products, this 32 GB card comes with an SDHC adapter, too.
All of our 15 test candidates achieve speeds that exceed the minimum performance level of their respective class designations. Case in point, Silicon Power's microSDHC card achieves 11.7 MB/s in sequential reads and 5.9 MB/s in sequential writes. Still, that's rather slow compared to other Class 4 cards.
As a side note, SanDisk's microSDHC offering shows the very same performance values in all benchmarks.
I wouldn't consider $40+ (shipped) affordable. Also you have to think that Tom's isn't necessarily buying these cards for personal or business use. 9x out of 10 these cards are donated by their respective companies. Or a warehouse such as Tiger Direct/Newegg.
40$ for 32gb MicroSDHC is affordable when you consider the fact that 64gb MicroSDXC cards costs 280$+. I am employing a Nikon D7000 dslr when im thinking about these cards.
