Round-Up: 15 microSDHC Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

Silicon Power microSDHC Memory Card (Class 4, 32 GB)

Silicon Power covers everything from Class 2 to 10 with its lineup of microSDHC cards. The company also offers capacities between 4 to 32 GB. For the purposes of this round-up, we received a 32 GB Class 4 card.

None of Silicon Power's documentation advertises maximum speeds. Like most competing products, this 32 GB card comes with an SDHC adapter, too.

All of our 15 test candidates achieve speeds that exceed the minimum performance level of their respective class designations. Case in point, Silicon Power's microSDHC card achieves 11.7 MB/s in sequential reads and 5.9 MB/s in sequential writes. Still, that's rather slow compared to other Class 4 cards.

As a side note, SanDisk's microSDHC offering shows the very same performance values in all benchmarks.