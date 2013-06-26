System Builder Marathon, Q2 2013: System Value Compared

Results: F1 2012

F1 2012 is easy on mid-range builds, so we’re not surprised to see the $650 machine producing solid numbers. It generates a perfectly-smooth 61 FPS average at maximum details and 4800x900.

Surprisingly, the $1300 PC beats my $2500 machine at 1600x900, though we're presenting these numbers purely for the sake of comparison. Nobody buys either of those configurations to play at such a low resolution.