System Builder Marathon, Q2 2013: System Value Compared

Results: F1 2012
F1 2012 is easy on mid-range builds, so we’re not surprised to see the $650 machine producing solid numbers. It generates a perfectly-smooth 61 FPS average at maximum details and 4800x900.
Surprisingly, the $1300 PC beats my $2500 machine at 1600x900, though we're presenting these numbers purely for the sake of comparison. Nobody buys either of those configurations to play at such a low resolution.
Someone looking at just this article, which isn't that unlikely, would be lead to believe that an i7 is something that an "ultimate" gaming computer has, that an expensive motherboard helps, and that a $2500 PC is going to be far better than a $1500 one.
They really should include performance per dollar figures in this writeup.
For the parts, or for the computers themselves? Either would be nice, actually.
One thing that would go a long way is stressing how wonky their testing is - most people reading this as advice for building a computer are going to be building a gaming computer purely, rendering 70% of the test bench pointless.
And I'm not griping at tom's, all review sites seem to do this. There should be some way to create a better benchmark. Maybe host a custom server and load it up with scripted "players" or something.
I feel like they've modified the benchmarking suite to favor AMD as much as possible.
And when was the last time an AMD CPU made it into a SBM? Modifying benchmarks to favor a product that is never showcased is a moot point.