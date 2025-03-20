The Wolfbox MF100 Electric Air Duster is now only $62 — Make your PC dust-free

Many computer users do not clean their PCs or peripherals as regularly as they should. Often, the PC case is only opened when something has gone wrong, which can be easily avoided if you take a few minutes out of your day to do a little PC maintenance now and then. Keyboards can collect all types of debris between the keycaps, and if you own pets or have a home susceptible to a little dust, it doesn't take long for PC fans and filters to get clogged up too, and this in turn can lead to overheating and poor PC performance.

Air blowers/dusters are a popular choice for quickly blowing out fans and filters to remove any collected dust and fluff and are a great alternative to single-use compressed air cans. Today's deal features the Wolfbox MegaFlow 100 (MF100) Electric Air Duster, which is now only $62 at Amazon. The average list price for this air duster is $89, with a peak price of $139. Checking the Amazon price-checking tool - Camelizer, we can see that this deal is equalling the lowest-ever price offering.

Wolfbox's MF100 electric air duster comes with 5 nozzles in varying sizes and 2 different brushes, handy for getting into those hard-to-reach areas. The force of air generated by the MF100 is pretty impressive, thanks to a 150,000 RPM turbofan with a maximum wind speed of 45 m/s.

Wolfbox MF100 Electric Air Duster: now $62 at Amazon (was $139)

This compact air duster can move air at up to 45 m/s with its 150,000 RPM turbofan. A rechargeable battery gives up to 100 minutes of use time and supports USB Type-C charging. The MF100 includes five nozzles and two brush tools to help clean your PC equipment.

This convenient blower is battery-powered and supports USB Type-C charging. The MF100 fully charges in 2.5 hours and provides up to 100 minutes of runtime on the first setting. The MF100 is small and compact, weighing only 0.66lb, so it can be easily stored when not in use. The MF100 is also supported by a 24-month guarantee and 24/7 customer service.

