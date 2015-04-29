Monoprice G-Pro 30-Inch 120Hz IPS Gaming Monitor Review

Results: Grayscale Tracking And Gamma Response
Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.
There are three white balance presets plus a user mode on the G-Pro 120Hz. The above chart represents the default User mode; it's the most accurate way to enjoy the monitor without calibration. There is a slight green tint that starts at 40-percent brightness and becomes more noticeable at the higher signal levels.
The RGB sliders interact with each other a bit, though in the end we measured a respectable tracking result. There are no visible errors anywhere in the brightness scale. It’s not quite professional monitor territory, but for a gaming monitor we'd still consider this excellent.
Here is our comparison group:
Out of the box, Monoprice's G-Pro 120Hz has slightly visible green errors that put the display mid-pack. In comparison, it's hard to ignore the LG and BenQ screens, which demonstrate pro-level results without calibration.
After calibration, the G-Pro is still in the middle. But considering the worst result represents an invisible level of error, we aren’t complaining about a 1.05dE average.
Gamma Response
There are no gamma controls in the G-Pro’s OSD. Without a multi-point curve editor, though, there’s little that can be done about these small aberrations. The humps represent brightness levels that are a tad too dark. At worst, it’s a near-invisible 2.6cd/m2 error.
Here is our comparison group again:
The G-Pro’s gamma tracks fairly well, placing second in the group. We should remind you that the Overlord X270OC was calibrated with a look-up table, and therefore its results are a bit unfair. Of course, if you have CalMAN or Spyder, you can do the same thing with any monitor and improve upon our numbers. We simply show the raw native data generated by the panels.
We calculate gamma deviation by expressing the difference from 2.2 as a percentage.
Since the gamma trace has two areas that are a little dark, the average value suffers. We measured 2.30, which is a 4.54-percent deviation from the 2.2 standard. Don’t let the last-place result sway you. None of the displays suffer significant gamma problems.
I was long ago looking for a 2560x1600 screen, and I got a Dell second-hand, because for whatever reason manufacturers ignore the customers, and they
stick to 1080p. No offense to anybody who plays at 1080p, but you need to understand, that most people do productivity and game when they have too much free time, and they want to immerse into the game on a large screen.
Personally I still love older games (Wolfenstein, FC1, Half-Life etc.) more than newer releases, and those run on these resolutions at any half-decent video card.
Furthermore, nowadays even a 500Euro *MOBILE PHONE* can do above 1080p resolution on a tiny 6" screen, and for that money they give you 32-64GB of flash, 1GB of RAM and a quad-core CPU in a tiny box.
Thus, I do not buy into this 1080p-1440p crap screen manufacturers are trying to shovel down at our throats for 1000Euros.
Any overclocking I do personally shouldn't be advertised on the box.
...that said, after using G-Sync for 6 months now I'm scratching my head as to why any manufacturer would make a gaming panel without G-Sync or Free Sync in it.
Refresh induced stuttering and frame tearing shouldn't be acceptable in 2015