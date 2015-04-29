Monoprice G-Pro 30-Inch 120Hz IPS Gaming Monitor Review

Results: Grayscale Tracking And Gamma Response

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

There are three white balance presets plus a user mode on the G-Pro 120Hz. The above chart represents the default User mode; it's the most accurate way to enjoy the monitor without calibration. There is a slight green tint that starts at 40-percent brightness and becomes more noticeable at the higher signal levels.

The RGB sliders interact with each other a bit, though in the end we measured a respectable tracking result. There are no visible errors anywhere in the brightness scale. It’s not quite professional monitor territory, but for a gaming monitor we'd still consider this excellent.

Here is our comparison group:

Out of the box, Monoprice's G-Pro 120Hz has slightly visible green errors that put the display mid-pack. In comparison, it's hard to ignore the LG and BenQ screens, which demonstrate pro-level results without calibration.

After calibration, the G-Pro is still in the middle. But considering the worst result represents an invisible level of error, we aren’t complaining about a 1.05dE average.

Gamma Response

There are no gamma controls in the G-Pro’s OSD. Without a multi-point curve editor, though, there’s little that can be done about these small aberrations. The humps represent brightness levels that are a tad too dark. At worst, it’s a near-invisible 2.6cd/m2 error.

Here is our comparison group again:

The G-Pro’s gamma tracks fairly well, placing second in the group. We should remind you that the Overlord X270OC was calibrated with a look-up table, and therefore its results are a bit unfair. Of course, if you have CalMAN or Spyder, you can do the same thing with any monitor and improve upon our numbers. We simply show the raw native data generated by the panels.

We calculate gamma deviation by expressing the difference from 2.2 as a percentage.

Since the gamma trace has two areas that are a little dark, the average value suffers. We measured 2.30, which is a 4.54-percent deviation from the 2.2 standard. Don’t let the last-place result sway you. None of the displays suffer significant gamma problems.