Best Of The Best, Part 3: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Inside The U2-UFO (Horizon) CYO

Because it's cube-shaped, most of the U2-UFO’s panels can be rotated or exchanged with another side. The standard (non-Horizon) configuration would have placed the motherboard tray vertically, for example, and we could still achieve that configuration if we really wanted to disassemble everything.

Rear-panel options also include the “Duality” with two motherboard trays and four power supply mounts, “10-PCI” similar to above, but with the extra slots consuming the top power supply mount's space, and “triple standard”, with the third fan consuming the space of the bottom power supply mount. Since our power supplies are more than capable for our hardware, we would have probably picked the “10-PCI” option in spite of its $40 surcharge.

Major features of the Horizon layout can easily be viewed from either side of the U2-UFO, such as the front-panel drive bays, added fan-mounted hard drive cages, and Horizon motherboard tray support.

While build options vary, this specific panel configuration supports a 1x 120 mm radiator behind the CPU cooler, a 2x 120 mm radiator below the motherboard tray, a 3x 120 mm radiator above the motherboard, and two 3x 120 mm radiators up front.

Mountain Mods filled all 12 of this U2-UFO’s holes with value-priced Logisys red LED fans, and tied those to a four-channel fan controller.