Best Of The Best, Part 3: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Nanoxia Deep Silence 6

Did you remember that this story maps our quest for the ultimate example of features, performance, and apparent quality? Nanoxia certainly did, and shipped us a case that stands as tall as most desks, has perfectly flat panels (including the anodized-aluminum face panel inserts), and is packed with features that increase convenience and reduce noise.

Nanoxia doesn’t get there with fancy materials though, instead using a greater quantity of familiar hardware like steel side panels, thick plastic face and top panels, and asphalt noise dampening. That excess adds up to a case that weighs more than most complete machines, at 49 pounds!

Nanoxia doesn’t make us pay extra for access to ten slots; that’s part of the Deep Silence 6’s basic design. Those slots are set inside a deeply embossed panel to increase rigidity beyond what was already expected of its thick steel material.

Front-panel I/O includes four USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports, in addition to headphone and microphone jacks. Behind the pop-up port section, a large fan cover raises up to allow more ventilation (or lowers to reduce noise). Below the array of ports, a pair of fan controllers also helps users choose between added cooling or reduced noise. And those controllers are even placed behind a noise-dampening foam door insert, which additionally muffles the acoustic output of 5.25” drives.

Unlike the top panel, the Deep Silence 6’s side panel cover doesn’t pop out. It is removable, optionally supporting two 120 or 140 mm fans, and it’s also surrounded by cloth-faced asphalt noise dampening sheet.

In addition to the ten expansion slots and four pass-through grommets, the Deep Silence 6's rear panel includes a slide-out filter that covers both the power supply inlet and an internal fan mount.