Best Of The Best, Part 3: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Building With The Deep Silence 6

The Deep Silence 6 is super-tall, so Nanoxia added a couple of power cable extenders to its installation kit. Other additions include four plugs that can replace rear-panel pass-through grommets, cable ties, and a face panel for the factory-installed 5.25”-to-3.5” adapter tray.

Because the Deep Silence 6 has four USB 3.0 ports, it also has two of the associated front-panel cables. We suggest that anyone considering a motherboard with two front-panel headers also consider whether those headers are easily accessible, since most enthusiast-class motherboards locate the second USB 3.0 header directly beneath the third PCIe x16 slot where it's sometimes obstructed.

One of Nanoxia’s fan controllers features three leads. The other has four, totaling seven.

Nanoxia’s drive trays feature two sets of mounts for 3.5” and two more for 2.5” drives. This allows builders to choose which side of the case to place cables.

Our power supply didn’t need any extender cables, and we found the Deep Silence 6’s second CPU-plate access hole perfect for running the main motherboard lead.

Rather than go by noise or flashing fans, most Nanoxia Deep Silence 6 owners will know their system is on by a lighted ring around the power button. You can open the top vent as shown if you’d really prefer to let some noise out.