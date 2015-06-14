MSI A78M-E35 Versus Gigabyte GA-F2A78M-D3H

Temperature Readings

Clearly, Intel has the advantage due to its lower-power part and more efficient architecture. Both A78 motherboards report the same CPU load temperature, but the MSI board has a nine-degree advantage over Gigabyte's solution when we measure VR temperatures. This is very beneficial for MSI's target segment, which might not have as much airflow. This is also interesting because the Gigabyte board dissipate just two additional watts of power in this test condition.