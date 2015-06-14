MSI A78M-E35 Versus Gigabyte GA-F2A78M-D3H

Overclocking Performance
For the sake of an equal comparison, both A78-based samples were overclocked using the firmware's ratio multiplier option. Without adjusting CPU voltage, I was unable to reach the clock rate that Thomas achieved. The MSI board completed an eight-hour Prime95 stress test at 4200MHz, while the Gigabyte board reached a 4100MHz overclock under the same test conditions. At first glance, it seems like the MSI board is better out of the box, but Gigabyte's board has much more potential, offering a wider range of BIOS options and more current through its EPS connector.
As always, overclocking is very stressful on components, and these boards are no exception. The MSI and Gigabyte A78-based boards reached regulator temperatures in the 80- to 90-degree Celsius range, which I do not feel comfortable with over extended periods. In a smaller enclosure or in an area with insufficient airflow, I could see this being a hazardous situation. Since these boards are not true enthusiast-grade parts, I recommend backing off to a 40x multiplier. Both boards were able to run the Mushkin memory modules in their XMP profiles flawlessly, but I did not further tweak the timings to improve performance.
Plus, the VRMs have to be of good quality as well for noise over the sound card. Remember you're recommending these boards for HTPC as well, so noise over audio is a HUGE issue when not careful.
Well, A10 apu has turbo, Pentium does not, so there is that
Also, I love Gigabyte and they're usually my first choice for boards, but this review highlights my biggest pet peeve with them: fan header placement. Seriously Gigabyte, stop putting the damn things in line with PCI-E slots or in the most hard to reach places.
The GT 730 would still be faster, as it was the 64bit, GDDR5, version. If memory serves me right, the 7850k's IGP was about even with an R7 240. The GT 730 is 3 tiers above that, according to the GPU Hierarchy Chart.