MSI H81M-E35 V2 Motherboard Review

Technical Specifications



MORE: Best MotherboardsMORE:

How To Choose A Motherboard: A Guide For Beginners

MORE: All Motherboard Articles

MORE: Motherboards in the Forums

If you've ever worked on a budget-oriented system, you'll be pleased to find better features on this particular platform than what you might have expected. Rather than the woefully inadequate two SATA ports, MSI gives you four. There is also front- and rear-accessible USB 3.0. The ALC887 is a better mainstream codec than the ALC662 more commonly found on cheap boards. And at this price point, we don't consider a lack of wireless networking as "missing". Fortunately, there are plenty of slot and ports available to add your own Wi-Fi adapter.