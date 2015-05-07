MSI X99S SLI Plus Motherboard Review

Synthetic Benchmarks

Synthetic benchmarks might not represent any specific real-world program, but they do help us look for configuration flaws by focusing on the performance of individual components. The only way to get a substantial win is to sneak in an overclock, which we don’t allow since we like to control our overclocks. Similarly, significant losses can only be attributed to misconfiguration.

A tight race in synthetics is a great indication that each competitor is operating as-expected. MSI does take a slight win in memory bandwidth at default timings, but secondary and tertiary timings are really the only place a company can optimize for performance without blatant cheating.