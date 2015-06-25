Mushkin Reactor 512GB SSD Review

PCMark 8 Real-World Software Performance

For details on our real-world software performance testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10

In our real-world tests, Mushkin's Reactor consistently falls to the bottom of the chart. It finishes many of these tasks within one second of some of the other drives, and normally that'd turn us off. But the Reactor's price helps us overlook its performance deficit.