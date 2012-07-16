Nine External Thunderbolt Storage Devices, Rounded Up

Elgato Thunderbolt SSD 240 GB
|Elgato Thunderbolt SSD
|120 GB (10024012)
|240 GB (10024024)
|MSRP
|$420
|$699
Elgato is well known in the Mac world for its capture card products, and is now jumping into the storage market with the Thunderbolt SSD.
One significant limitation of this drive is that it hosts a single Thunderbolt port (a side effect of its Intel Port Ridge controller), which means you have to put the Thunderbolt SSD at the end of a daisy chain or use it on its own. This is an issue if you only have one Thunderbolt port and are already using a mini-DisplayPort adapter to drive a monitor; you're forced to choose between one device or the other. There is no way around that issue, as we haven't seen any mini-DisplayPort adapters with Thunderbolt pass-through.
The Thunderbolt SSD's thick aluminum case makes it rather hefty, but it's actually fairly simple inside. Aside from Intel's DSL2210 controller, you find an ASMedia ASM1061 SATA 6Gb/s controller on the PCB and an older SanDisk 3Gb/s 240 GB Ultra SSD. Based on SandForce's first-gen technology, SanDisk’s Ultra-series drives are functionally similar to OCZ's Vertex 2.
Elgato’s decision to use a SATA 3Gb/s-class SSD really impacts the device's benchmark results. As you can see, sequential read and write speeds top out at ~250 MB/s. But that's not all. Testing with incompressible data (SandForce's Achilles' heel) drops sequential write throughput to ~90 MB/s, making the Thunderbolt SSD ill-suited for working with multimedia files. Random reads and writes aren’t impressive either, unfortunately. SandForce’s first-generation controller logic performs rather poorly in those two disciplines, explaining why we see random access numbers peaking near 100 MB/s.
Upgrading the Thunderbolt SSD's internal drive voids its warranty. If you want to throw a faster SSD in there anyway, be aware that Elgato employs a tamper-resistant tar-sealed hex cap that discourages opening the case. In its stock configuration, this is a good example of a drive that lacks the composition to fully exploit the potential of Thunderbolt. And yet, after the cost of SanDisk's roughly $130 drive (in the 120 GB model), you're still paying close to $300 more to get 3 Gb/s performance in Thunderbolt trim.
What the R6 isn't expensive enough? :p Honestly, we couldn't include the ARC-8050 (http://www.areca.com.tw/products/thunderbolt.htm) because it's not readily available for purchase (yet).
with the external PCI-E device specification coming soon, i believe the days of thunderbolt are limited.
Thunderbolt IS ePCI-E. Well, using Intel's implementation. You think the specification will somehow make things cheaper? Nope.
Could you maybe do add a random read/write graph comparing GoFlex Desk with USB3 and Thunderbolt?
I was also wondering what the CPU usage is during read/write - is there any impact at all? or does the thunderbolt controller bear all the processing grunt-work?
Thanks again, great article.
The external PCIe will be cheaper and easier because it will be hosted directly by the mobo chipset, or the CPU by tapping into already existing hardware. Chip makers will not have to add a new and expensive tech to the device, the connection will just siphon off lanes that are already there. And because it is already standardized and cheap technology it will be easier and cheaper to implement. Finally it will be an open standard that multiple manufacturers can adopt. Thunderbolt (as much as I love the idea) is made and operated by Intel, and Intel wants to charge a premium for it. Until there are multiple chip makers who can make it, then it will continue to be too expensive... and when multiple chip makers can make it then Intel will be the only one worth buying (much like their network interfaces) because nobody can do quality like intel, but at least the price will come down.
And thunderbolt is not going optical fibre in the coming years. the cable is too expensive and cant carry much power.
and the fact that apple is using it gives some clues about its price, compatibility, usability and openness.
i remember how TB was promoted : one single wire from your PC to a TB brick. and from that brick you added USB, ethernet, firewire, DP, HDMI. basically it was touted as "1 wire for everything". supposed to be magical, and we all know how that turns out.
Read http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/thunderbolt-performance-z77a-gd80,3205.html Thunderbolt can externalize anything. It just has to have the controller. It is external PCIe. External USB 3.0 and ethernet are possible but unlikely because they are already on the mobo.
From a practical standpoint, external PCIe may cheaper, but it's pointless from a performance standpoint http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PCI_Express#External_PCIe_cards. Everything is limited to a PCIe 1.0 x1 connection. The new ExpressCard standard (v2.0) ups bandwidth to slightly more than PCIe 1.0 x2, which still isn't that fast compared to TB (PCIe 2.0 x4 uplink). Plus ExpressCard only lets you connect a single device. It's one and done after that. For a mobile user, Thunderbolt is the way to go. Worse, you can't count on EC to be available. I'm already seeing Ultrabooks with TB. It makes sense because it doesn't require a lot of space. EC requires more space, hence it will be a greater rarity now that TB is out.
It looks expensive now but be patient. TB is something you will want. Many people need to look past the role Apple played. It clearly is a performance oriented technology that opens up a whole new world, especially on the mobile side.
Thank you for your Wikipedia quote. Everybody can quote from the spec sheet. The trouble is you make it seem like Intel are bunch of morons building a interconnect that nobody uses. That's is plain wrong. Just like SSDs, they will come down in price and next thing you know, you'll be asking yourself why in the world would I not use Thunderbolt. Imagine running a external GPU on your Retina Display MacbookPro when you dock your laptop. There'll be a lineup of people buying that technology at a premium price.
Partnering with Apple is no accident. 2 giant corporations backing the initiative is nothing to sneeze at. Give it a few years, and you'll soon find out the true power of Thunderbolt. USB 3.0 complements Thunderbolt.