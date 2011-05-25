Qnap TS-559 Pro+: Familiar Network Storage With A New CPU

Test System And Power Consumption

Test Configuration

We used the default settings of the NAS device for our testing, meaning that we didn't use the jumbo frames setting. Each of the RAID arrays used the firmware-recommended sxt4 file system. For our tests, we used the firmware version 3.3.4 Build 1019T. Instead of the Samsung 320 GB HD321KJ hard drive with 16 MB cache found in past NAS tests, we transitioned over to the HD103SJ model with a capacity of 1000 GB and 32 MB cache.

System Hardware LGA 775 Motherboard Asus P5E3 Deluxe, Rev.1.03G, Intel X38, BIOS: 0810 (02/11/2007) CPU Intel Core 2 Duo E6750 (65 nm Conroe core) @ 2.26 GHz RAM 2 x 1024 MB Crucial Ballistix DDR3-1600 eSATA Controller JMicron JMB363 System Hard Drive Seagate Barracuda 7200.9, 160 GB, 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 8 MB Cache Test Hard Drive 5 x 3.5" Samsung Spinpoint HD103SJ, 1000 GB, 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 32 MB Cache DVD-ROM Samsung SH-D163A , SATA 1.5Gb/s Graphics Card Gigabyte Radeon HD 3850 GV-RX385512H, GPU: 670 MHz, Memory: 512 MB DDR3 (830 MHz, 256-Bit) Network Card Marvell Yukon 88E8056 PCIe Gigabit Ethernet Controller Sound Card Integrated PSU Cooler Master RS-850-EMBA, ATX 12V V2.2, 850 W System Software & Drivers Betriebssystem Windows Vista Enterprise SP1 DirectX 10 DirectX 10 (Vista Standard) DirectX 9 Version: April 2007 Graphics Driver AMD Radeon Version 7.12 Network Driver 9.0.32.3 (Vista-Standard) Intel Chipset Driver Version 6.9.1.1001 (20/02/2008) JMicron Chipset Driver Version 1.17.15.0 (24/03/2007)

Intel NAS Performance Toolkit

We tested the NAS device with the Intel NAS Performance Toolkit.

Noise Level

As both the housing and the fan of the TS-559 Pro+ are identical to those of the TS-550 Pro, we don't have anything new to report about noise levels. The 120 mm fan runs quietly and unobtrusively. It would be inaccurate to describe its operation as completely silent, but the gentle hum of the fan in normal operating mode is hardly noticeable, and would be drowned out by many PCs on the market.

Unfortunately, the vibrations of the hard drive in both the TS-559 Pro and the TS-559 Pro+ make an annoying rumble. A gentle pressure on the HDD bays is required to quiet the noise.

Power Consumption