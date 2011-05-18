Is Data Encryption Worth Destroying Your NAS' Performance?

Test System And Details

The NAS servers in this story from Thecus, Synology, and Qnap are all equipped with the same core components: a dual-core Intel Atom D510 CPU and 1 GB of DDR2 RAM. The Synology DS1010+ does come with five drive bays, setting it apart a bit.

After taking a look at the first results, we decided not to run the benchmarks using all the available RAID modes like we usually do, and the reason for that is shown on the next page.

Test Configuration

System Hardware Intel 775 Plattform Asus P5E3 Deluxe, Rev.1.03G, Intel X38, BIOS: 0810 (02/11/2007) CPU Intel Core 2 Duo E6750 (65 nm Conroe) @2.26 GHz RAM 2 x 1024 MB Crucial Ballistix DDR3-1600 eSATA-Controller JMicron JMB363 System HDD Seagate Barracuda 7200.9, 160 GB, 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 8 MB Cache Test HDD 4 x 3.5" Samsung Spinpoint HD321KJ, 320 GB, 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16 MB Cache DVD-ROM Samsung SH-D163A , SATA150 Graphics Card Gigabyte Radeon HD 3850 GV-RX385512H, GPU: 670 MHz, Memory: 512 MB DDR3 (830 MHz, 256-Bit) Network Card Marvell Yukon 88E8056 PCIe Gigabit Ethernet Controller Sound Card Integrated PSU Cooler Master RS-850-EMBA, ATX 12V V2.2, 850 W System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows Vista Enterprise SP1 DirectX 10 DirectX 10 (Vista-Standard) DirectX 9 Version: April 2007 Graphics Drivers AMD Radeon Version 7.12 Network Drivers 9.0.32.3 (Vista-Standard) Intel Chipset Drivers Version 6.9.1.1001 (20/02/2008) JMicron Chipset Drivers Version 1.17.15.0 (24/03/2007)

Intel NAS Performance Toolkit

We tested the NAS devices using the Intel NAS Performance Toolkit.

The NAS firmware versions used in the tests were as follows: