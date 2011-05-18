Is Data Encryption Worth Destroying Your NAS' Performance?

Test System And Details
The NAS servers in this story from Thecus, Synology, and Qnap are all equipped with the same core components: a dual-core Intel Atom D510 CPU and 1 GB of DDR2 RAM. The Synology DS1010+ does come with five drive bays, setting it apart a bit.
After taking a look at the first results, we decided not to run the benchmarks using all the available RAID modes like we usually do, and the reason for that is shown on the next page.
Test Configuration
|System Hardware
|Intel 775 Plattform
|Asus P5E3 Deluxe, Rev.1.03G, Intel X38, BIOS: 0810 (02/11/2007)
|CPU
|Intel Core 2 Duo E6750 (65 nm Conroe) @2.26 GHz
|RAM
|2 x 1024 MB Crucial Ballistix DDR3-1600
|eSATA-Controller
|JMicron JMB363
|System HDD
|Seagate Barracuda 7200.9, 160 GB, 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 8 MB Cache
|Test HDD
|4 x 3.5" Samsung Spinpoint HD321KJ, 320 GB, 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16 MB Cache
|DVD-ROM
|Samsung SH-D163A , SATA150
|Graphics Card
|Gigabyte Radeon HD 3850 GV-RX385512H, GPU: 670 MHz, Memory: 512 MB DDR3 (830 MHz, 256-Bit)
|Network Card
|Marvell Yukon 88E8056 PCIe Gigabit Ethernet Controller
|Sound Card
|Integrated
|PSU
|Cooler Master RS-850-EMBA, ATX 12V V2.2, 850 W
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Enterprise SP1
|DirectX 10
|DirectX 10 (Vista-Standard)
|DirectX 9
|Version: April 2007
|Graphics Drivers
|AMD Radeon Version 7.12
|Network Drivers
|9.0.32.3 (Vista-Standard)
|Intel Chipset Drivers
|Version 6.9.1.1001 (20/02/2008)
|JMicron Chipset Drivers
|Version 1.17.15.0 (24/03/2007)
Intel NAS Performance Toolkit
We tested the NAS devices using the Intel NAS Performance Toolkit.
The NAS firmware versions used in the tests were as follows:
- Thecus N4200: 3.00.12
- Qnap TS-459 Pro: 323 (0209T)
- Synology DS1010+: 2.3-1161
The risk of a packet sniffer on the LAN seems a lot higher than someone walking out the door with your NAS array (or a piece of it), so I think you need to weigh your priorities when you choose this type of solution. If you are ready to address the physical security of data on a network attached drive, you should already have taken steps to ensure the security of the data during transmission.
I tested it extensively first and use it now for 2 years on my regular drives, hardly a 'noticable' performance hit compared to the unencrypted drives in the PC and 'zero' errors or problems so far.
It shouldn't be a performance issue, but more a, is it worth the risk issue.