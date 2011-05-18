Is Data Encryption Worth Destroying Your NAS' Performance?

Benchmark Results: Multimedia
All the NAS servers deliver solid performance in the data transfer rate benchmarks when configured with standard, non-encrypted partitions/folders. The units from Qnap and Synology even achieve data transfer rates of more than 100 MB/s when recording a video file.
It is rather remarkable that, while the performance is almost equal with encryption enabled, the difference is immense with it gets turned off, particularly when you compare the devices from Synology and Qnap.
Overall, the performance hit attributable to encrypting your network-attached storage device is massive, leaving just about a fifth of the normal data transfer rates. And, it makes no difference whether the encryption is at a partition or at a file level.
The same thing can be seen during the “HD Video Playback” test. While the data transfer rates differ when the drives are not encrypted, the performance is approximately the same when it's turned on.
When transferring small files from the NAS, the difference is not quite that huge. But still, performance drops of 50% or more are to be expected when enabling encryption.
The risk of a packet sniffer on the LAN seems a lot higher than someone walking out the door with your NAS array (or a piece of it), so I think you need to weigh your priorities when you choose this type of solution. If you are ready to address the physical security of data on a network attached drive, you should already have taken steps to ensure the security of the data during transmission.
I tested it extensively first and use it now for 2 years on my regular drives, hardly a 'noticable' performance hit compared to the unencrypted drives in the PC and 'zero' errors or problems so far.
It shouldn't be a performance issue, but more a, is it worth the risk issue.