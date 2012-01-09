Nokia Lumia 710 Review: Windows Phone 7 On A Budget

Video Samples: Great During The Day; Bad At Night
In general, the Lumia 710's camera does a good job of recording video during the day and with adequate lighting, as seen in the video above.
Quality takes a turn for the worse at night, though. Notice the lack of focus and lens flare from the street lights. This seems to result from an inability to adjust quickly to different light conditions, and you can even see the issue surface during the first video as the camera pans around.
Not quite sure how many people even use the feature.
Out of everybody you see when you go out, count the amount of people video calling compared to making a regular call.
The mid-year WP7 update, Tango, will reportedly add skype functionality.
As for actually using skype, I have had android phones and tablets with it but I have never bothered to use it. My HTC Titan has a nice front facing camera, but I'd have rather they took it out and cut the cost by $20 for all the use its going to get.
Instead of "Nokie" it should be "Nokia".
that was the problem ...
1. Universal mail box
2. Browser doesn't close if I switch apps
My question is simple, how well does the Lumia 710 handle switching between tasks? Does it manage it as well as blackberry and is the mail box universal?
Personally frontfacing cam, and HDMI out and that phones a winner for me. Add a keyboard and I'll worship it lol.
Depends on where you are at buddy boy. If you live in the USA, then you are probably right (although I have skyped to an Ipod in the US). But move yourself outside of the country, where 95 percent of the worlds population lives. Now you want to call someone from country to country... on a cell phone... its expensive. Or I can go to a free Wifi spot and use Skype absolutely free.
I know its cool to think that every product on earth will only be used in middle class America, but that may not be such a great view point if you are actually in business (even though it is the same viewpoint that caused the USA to fail).
Just nit-picking here, but the samsung focus has touchscreen keys for the back, home, and search. Just saying.