Nokia Lumia 710 Review: Windows Phone 7 On A Budget

Video Samples: Great During The Day; Bad At Night

In general, the Lumia 710's camera does a good job of recording video during the day and with adequate lighting, as seen in the video above.

Quality takes a turn for the worse at night, though. Notice the lack of focus and lens flare from the street lights. This seems to result from an inability to adjust quickly to different light conditions, and you can even see the issue surface during the first video as the camera pans around.