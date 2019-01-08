Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Review: Is Mainstream Ray Tracing For Real?

Results: Destiny 2 and Far Cry 5

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Although we’re using the Highest quality preset in Destiny 2, RTX 2060 averages almost 140 FPS, landing right behind 1070 Ti. If you’re gaming on a high-refresh FHD monitor, these results look pretty sweet.

It takes jumping to 2560x1440 to knock average frame rates down to under 100 on RTX 2060. At that point, Nvidia’s latest outperforms 1070 Ti.

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Patch 1.11, released late last year, added an HD Textures option to Far Cry 5, and this is the first time we’re setting it to “On.”

At 1920x1080, 1070 Ti, Vega 56 and 2060 all essentially tie each other anyway, averaging more than 100 FPS with similar 99th percentile frame rates.

Stepping up to QHD resolution only slightly differentiates those three graphics cards, though now it’s the RTX 2060 that lands on top, performing 3 percent better than 1070 Ti. With a 99th percentile frame rate of 60.1, the TU106-based card is more than playable at 2560x1440.

