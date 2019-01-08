Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Review: Is Mainstream Ray Tracing For Real?

Results: Forza Motorsport 7 and Grand Theft Auto 5
Forza Motorsport 7 (DX12)
Nvidia’s Turing-based GPUs fare well in Forza Motorsport 7, allowing RTX 2060 to carve out a 15 percent lead over GTX 1070 Ti with all quality options set as high as possible.
The 2060’s lead over 1070 Ti shrinks to 13 percent at 2560x1440, but the cut-down Turing board still averages more than 100 FPS.
Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)
We turn 4x MSAA on at 1920x1080 to tax our field as much as possible, but Grand Theft Auto V’s built-in benchmark still points to some other bottleneck. The 1070 and 1070 Ti just shouldn’t be piled up on each other like that. Unsurprisingly, then, 2060 also runs into a ceiling at 90 FPS.
Stepping up to 2560x1440 nudges the 1070 below the 1070 Ti and 2060, both of which average around 70 FPS.
