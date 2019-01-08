Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Review: Is Mainstream Ray Tracing For Real?

Results: The Witcher 3 and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

RTX 2060 slips past the 1070 Ti in The Witcher 3 at 1920x1080. However, AMD’s Vega 56 achieves a better than 99th percentile frame rate than both of its competitors.

Although the AMD cards continue to demonstrate excellent smoothness at 2560x1440 with high 99th percentile frame rates relative to their averages, the new RTX 2060 ultimately passes them in our average frame rates measurement.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

To keep our Wolfenstein II benchmarks fair, we disable all of the Turing card's' Adaptive Shading features.

Like Far Cry 5, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus supports half-precision floats, specifically benefiting the Vega and Turing architectures. The RTX 2060 and Vega 56 both demonstrate notable leads over GTX 1070 Ti, based on Pascal.

RTX 2060 holds onto its third-place lead over Vega 5 but suffers severe frame time spikes that negatively affects its 99th percentile results.

