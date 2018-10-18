Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition Review: Replacing GeForce GTX 1080

Results: Far Cry 5 and Forza Motorsport 7
Far Cry 5 (DX11)
GeForce RTX 2070 is a little faster than GeForce GTX 1080 (about 7%), but not enough to warrant the Founders Edition's price premium.
Efforts to make the comparison between RTX 2070 and GTX 1070 fall apart when we take price into consideration. Across Nvidia’s portfolio, this is a battle between TU106 and GP104. However, AMD turns the comparison around by beating GeForce RTX 2070 with a Radeon RX Vega 64 that’s priced $100 lower.
The Radeon is faster than GeForce GTX 1080 at 3840x2160 but falls behind the RTX 2070. Regardless, using Far Cry 5’s Ultra quality preset affects performance too much at 4K, pushing average frame rates below 50.
While it’s certainly possible to dial the game’s detail settings back a notch or two, this is a good reminder that GeForce RTX 2070 is primarily intended for use with high-refresh QHD displays. At this level in Nvidia’s Turing-based stack, the rigors of 4K require quality compromises for smooth performance in titles like Far Cry 5.
Forza Motorsport 7 (DX12)
GeForce RTX 2070 enjoys a 13% lead over GeForce GTX 1080 at 2560x1440 in Forza Motorsport 7 but is narrowly beaten by Radeon RX Vega 64—a $100-cheaper card. Even GeForce GTX 1080 Ti lags AMD’s flagship and the TU106-based 2070 at this resolution.
Stepping up to 3840x2160 separates the field more, even though we disable 4x MSAA. Now GeForce RTX 2080 lands just behind GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and 12% ahead of GeForce GTX 1080. Radeon RX Vega 64 falls under the new RTX 2070, though the 2% deficit isn’t discernible.
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
rtx 2070 - 600$
130$ increase for less than 10% fps improvement on average. Disappointing, especially with increased TDP, which means efficiency didn't really increase so even for mini ITX builds, the heat generated is gonna be pretty much the same for the same performance.
This quite literally will replace 1080 once those cards are gone. The conclusion sums up what we think of 2070 FE's value, though.
Prices will come down on the RTX 2070's. GTX 1080's wont be available sooner or later. Tom's Hardware is correct on the assessment of the RTX 2070. Blame Nvidia for the price gouging on early adopters; and AMD for not having proper competition.
yeah it would be awesome if we could get 60 fps on every game at 4k. it would be awesome just to hit 50 @ 4k, but ffs you don't have to try to sell the cards so hard. admit it gamers on a less-than-top-cost budget will still enjoy 4k gaming at 35 , 40 or 45 fps. hell it's not like the cards doing 40-50 fps are cheap them selves… gf 1070's still obliterate most consumer's pockets at $420-450 bucks a card. the fact is top end video card prices have gone nutso in the past year or two... 600 -800 dollars for just a video card is f---king insane and detrimental to the PC gaming industry as a whole. just 6 years ago you could build a decent mid tier gaming rig for 600-700 bucks , now that same rig (in performance terms) would run you 1000-1200 , because of this blatant price gouging by both AMD and nvidia (but definitely worse on nvidia's side). 5-10 years from now ever one will being saying that 120 fps is ideal and that any thing below 100 fps is unplayable. it's getting ridiculous.
That is pretty big, as 90cm is 35 inches, just one inch short of 3 feet.
I suspect it is a typo.