Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition Review: Replacing GeForce GTX 1080

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 deals 76 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super... Amazon Prime £679.36 View EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER... Amazon Prime £689.99 View EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER... Amazon Prime £815.99 £744.29 View Reduced Price EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080... Scan £754.99 View Show More Deals

Results: Far Cry 5 and Forza Motorsport 7

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

GeForce RTX 2070 is a little faster than GeForce GTX 1080 (about 7%), but not enough to warrant the Founders Edition's price premium.

Efforts to make the comparison between RTX 2070 and GTX 1070 fall apart when we take price into consideration. Across Nvidia’s portfolio, this is a battle between TU106 and GP104. However, AMD turns the comparison around by beating GeForce RTX 2070 with a Radeon RX Vega 64 that’s priced $100 lower.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The Radeon is faster than GeForce GTX 1080 at 3840x2160 but falls behind the RTX 2070. Regardless, using Far Cry 5’s Ultra quality preset affects performance too much at 4K, pushing average frame rates below 50.

While it’s certainly possible to dial the game’s detail settings back a notch or two, this is a good reminder that GeForce RTX 2070 is primarily intended for use with high-refresh QHD displays. At this level in Nvidia’s Turing-based stack, the rigors of 4K require quality compromises for smooth performance in titles like Far Cry 5.

Forza Motorsport 7 (DX12)

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

GeForce RTX 2070 enjoys a 13% lead over GeForce GTX 1080 at 2560x1440 in Forza Motorsport 7 but is narrowly beaten by Radeon RX Vega 64—a $100-cheaper card. Even GeForce GTX 1080 Ti lags AMD’s flagship and the TU106-based 2070 at this resolution.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Stepping up to 3840x2160 separates the field more, even though we disable 4x MSAA. Now GeForce RTX 2080 lands just behind GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and 12% ahead of GeForce GTX 1080. Radeon RX Vega 64 falls under the new RTX 2070, though the 2% deficit isn’t discernible.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content