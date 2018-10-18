Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition Review: Replacing GeForce GTX 1080

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 deals 76 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super... Amazon Prime £679.36 View EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER... Amazon Prime £689.99 View EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080... Scan £754.99 View EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER... Amazon £760.38 View Show More Deals

Results: Rise of the Tomb Raider and Tom Clancy’s The Division

Rise of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

GeForce RTX 2070 holds a 5% advantage over GeForce GTX 1080 in Rise of the Tomb Raider at 2560x1440 using Very High settings and SSAA. It’s 11% faster than Radeon RX Vega 64. However, all three cards are in roughly the same class.

We disable SSAA after dialing in a 4K resolution. But the Very High preset is still too much for GeForce RTX 2070, GeForce GTX 1080, or Radeon RX Vega 64 to bear. An average frame rate above 50 looks promising for GeForce RTX 2070. Once frame rates are binned by percentile, though, we see the slowest 5% of frames down under 40 FPS. Chalk this up as another example of RTX 2070 being underpowered for 3840x2160 using the highest-quality settings.

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)

The Turing architecture relinquishes its dominance in Tom Clancy’s The Division: GeForce RTX 2070 is beaten by AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 64 at 2560x1440 using the Ultra preset. Nvidia’s new Founders Edition card does end up 4% ahead of GeForce GTX 1080, albeit at a 20% premium compared to the cheapest 1080s on Newegg (or 9% if you use the prices on Nvidia’s online store).

Despite 8GB of HBM2 and memory bandwidth advantage, Radeon RX Vega 64 loses the lead over GeForce RTX 2070 at 4K. But again, neither card is fast enough using the Ultra preset to produce playable performance. Only the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and Titan V average more than 60 FPS in this game’s built-in benchmark.



