Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition Review: Replacing GeForce GTX 1080

Results: Rise of the Tomb Raider and Tom Clancy’s The Division
Rise of the Tomb Raider (DX12)
GeForce RTX 2070 holds a 5% advantage over GeForce GTX 1080 in Rise of the Tomb Raider at 2560x1440 using Very High settings and SSAA. It’s 11% faster than Radeon RX Vega 64. However, all three cards are in roughly the same class.
We disable SSAA after dialing in a 4K resolution. But the Very High preset is still too much for GeForce RTX 2070, GeForce GTX 1080, or Radeon RX Vega 64 to bear. An average frame rate above 50 looks promising for GeForce RTX 2070. Once frame rates are binned by percentile, though, we see the slowest 5% of frames down under 40 FPS. Chalk this up as another example of RTX 2070 being underpowered for 3840x2160 using the highest-quality settings.
Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)
The Turing architecture relinquishes its dominance in Tom Clancy’s The Division: GeForce RTX 2070 is beaten by AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 64 at 2560x1440 using the Ultra preset. Nvidia’s new Founders Edition card does end up 4% ahead of GeForce GTX 1080, albeit at a 20% premium compared to the cheapest 1080s on Newegg (or 9% if you use the prices on Nvidia’s online store).
Despite 8GB of HBM2 and memory bandwidth advantage, Radeon RX Vega 64 loses the lead over GeForce RTX 2070 at 4K. But again, neither card is fast enough using the Ultra preset to produce playable performance. Only the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and Titan V average more than 60 FPS in this game’s built-in benchmark.
rtx 2070 - 600$
130$ increase for less than 10% fps improvement on average. Disappointing, especially with increased TDP, which means efficiency didn't really increase so even for mini ITX builds, the heat generated is gonna be pretty much the same for the same performance.
This quite literally will replace 1080 once those cards are gone. The conclusion sums up what we think of 2070 FE's value, though.
Prices will come down on the RTX 2070's. GTX 1080's wont be available sooner or later. Tom's Hardware is correct on the assessment of the RTX 2070. Blame Nvidia for the price gouging on early adopters; and AMD for not having proper competition.
yeah it would be awesome if we could get 60 fps on every game at 4k. it would be awesome just to hit 50 @ 4k, but ffs you don't have to try to sell the cards so hard. admit it gamers on a less-than-top-cost budget will still enjoy 4k gaming at 35 , 40 or 45 fps. hell it's not like the cards doing 40-50 fps are cheap them selves… gf 1070's still obliterate most consumer's pockets at $420-450 bucks a card. the fact is top end video card prices have gone nutso in the past year or two... 600 -800 dollars for just a video card is f---king insane and detrimental to the PC gaming industry as a whole. just 6 years ago you could build a decent mid tier gaming rig for 600-700 bucks , now that same rig (in performance terms) would run you 1000-1200 , because of this blatant price gouging by both AMD and nvidia (but definitely worse on nvidia's side). 5-10 years from now ever one will being saying that 120 fps is ideal and that any thing below 100 fps is unplayable. it's getting ridiculous.
That is pretty big, as 90cm is 35 inches, just one inch short of 3 feet.
I suspect it is a typo.