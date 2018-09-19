Trending

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition Review: Faster, More Expensive Than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

By ,

Power Consumption

GeForce RTX 2080 uses the same ~225W in our gaming loop as it does in the stress test. Incidentally, that’s the exact graphics card power rating Nvidia claims in its specifications.

An idle measurement of 17W is a step backward from the previous generation, which used less power in this scenario. Then again, GeForce GTX 1080/1080 Ti didn’t have an NVLink controller on-board, which could be adding five or six watts of consumption even in its idle state.

This card's voltage (VDDC) lands well below what we observed from Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080, and it drops under load as the card's temperature rises.

A peak of 4.3A on the motherboard slot's 12V rail is well within the PCI-SIG's 5.5A limit. Nvidia's balancing scheme works perfectly, leaving ample room for enthusiasts to overclock.

The above images illustrate power consumption at idle, during our gaming loop, and in a stress tests. We also have current draw from all three workloads below.

91 Comments Comment from the forums
  • wh3resmycar 19 September 2018 13:17
    failure, this is a failure.

    this gtx20 series looks like it won't be worth it.
  • velocityg4 19 September 2018 13:20
    What? No “just buy it” in your conclusion.

    Considering Founders edition usually starts about $100 more that standard edition. Plus, it is new to market. If a 2080 can be had for $100 more than a 1080 Ti. The price is as expected.
  • tojumikie 19 September 2018 13:33
    another price-panicked pundit
  • Krazie_Ivan 19 September 2018 13:35
    2080 should have been the 2070, as it barely beats a 1080ti and is the TU104 die. and given the 30mo since Pascal launch, we should almost be looking at 3000 series benches. combine those two with the insane pricing, and Turing/RTX is a huge disappointment. DLSS could be nice and i'm glad Nvidia is pushing for RT development, but there's not enough positives here to justify the costs. $380 2080 / $500 2080ti (and relabel them to match their die codes, like Keplar-Pascal)... otherwise, no thx.﻿
  • chaosmassive 19 September 2018 14:02
    thank you for your thorough review on these cards,
    finally the card has been demystified and indeed for the price is it not worth the buy considering 1080 ti in such a low price..

    turned out I dont need ray tracing in my life before I die.
  • shrapnel_indie 19 September 2018 14:37
    After seeing the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti serve up respectable performance in Battlefield V at 1920x1080 with ray tracing enabled,
    Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for another day to measure RTX 2080’s alacrity in ray-traced games. There simply aren’t any available yet.

    Odd... either ray tracing graphics games are available or they're not. You can't test what isn't available for testing... and RT for BF5, last I heard was a zero-day patch... (or was it the modifications to RT that was supposed to improve FPS to acceptable levels.)
  • cangelini 19 September 2018 14:40
    21333311 said:
    After seeing the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti serve up respectable performance in Battlefield V at 1920x1080 with ray tracing enabled,
    Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for another day to measure RTX 2080’s alacrity in ray-traced games. There simply aren’t any available yet.

    Odd... either ray tracing graphics games are available or they're not. You can't test what isn't available for testing... and RT for BF5, last I heard was a zero-day patch... (or was it the modifications to RT that was supposed to improve FPS to acceptable levels.)

    They're not available, but we've seen Battlefield 5 in action with ray tracing enabled ;)
  • WINTERLORD 19 September 2018 14:47
    wait a minute the 2080 has only one RT core and the 2080 has 72 RT cores? I think there may be an error in the review. update spoke to soon i think that means 1rt cluster...

    first page says " TU104 is constructed with the same building blocks as TU102; it just features fewer of them. Streaming Multiprocessors still sport 64 CUDA cores, eight Tensor cores, one RT core, four texture units, 16 load/store units, 256KB of register space, and 96KB of L1 cache/shared memory. "
  • jimmysmitty 19 September 2018 14:49
    21333069 said:
    failure, this is a failure.

    this gtx20 series looks like it won't be worth it.

    I think sales will determine that and if history is anything without stiff competition from AMD I am sure they will sell just fine especially once the AiB cards come out.

    21333082 said:
    What? No “just buy it” in your conclusion.

    Considering Founders edition usually starts about $100 more that standard edition. Plus, it is new to market. If a 2080 can be had for $100 more than a 1080 Ti. The price is as expected.

    Chris has never been like that.

    That said, the pricing should be decent for AiB after a few months. When they launch they get price gouged. Still I would have loved a GTX 1080 price number. That GPU outperformed the 980 Ti by a good margin and was cheaper at launch.

    Maybe AMD will come out with something sometime soon. Otherwise we wont see pricing drop. That or AMD will take advantage of the pricing increase and up theirs too.
  • hixbot 19 September 2018 14:57
    Such a shame 2.5 years after pascal launches, performance per dollar does not improve.
