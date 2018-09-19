Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition Review: Faster, More Expensive Than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Power Consumption
GeForce RTX 2080 uses the same ~225W in our gaming loop as it does in the stress test. Incidentally, that’s the exact graphics card power rating Nvidia claims in its specifications.
An idle measurement of 17W is a step backward from the previous generation, which used less power in this scenario. Then again, GeForce GTX 1080/1080 Ti didn’t have an NVLink controller on-board, which could be adding five or six watts of consumption even in its idle state.
This card's voltage (VDDC) lands well below what we observed from Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080, and it drops under load as the card's temperature rises.
A peak of 4.3A on the motherboard slot's 12V rail is well within the PCI-SIG's 5.5A limit. Nvidia's balancing scheme works perfectly, leaving ample room for enthusiasts to overclock.
The above images illustrate power consumption at idle, during our gaming loop, and in a stress tests. We also have current draw from all three workloads below.
