Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition Review: Faster, More Expensive Than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Results: Far Cry 5 and Forza Motorsport 7
Far Cry 5 (DX11)
A similar situation plays out in Far Cry 5 at 2560x1440: GeForce RTX 2080 is a little faster than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, but not enough to warrant its price premium.
Efforts to make the comparison between RTX 2080 and GTX 1080 fall apart when we take price into consideration. Really, this is a battle between TU104 and GP102.
Even at 4K, GeForce RTX 2080 is less than 10% faster than GTX 1080 Ti after spending almost 15% more on the Founders Edition card.
Forza Motorsport 7 (DX12)
Both GeForce RTX boards really take off in Forza. The 2080 posts a 28%-higher average frame rate than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, at the same time beating GeForce GTX 1080 by 40%.
That 40% advantage compared to GTX 1080 carries over to 3840x2160. Really, though, all of these cards deliver playable frame rates at 4K.
this gtx20 series looks like it won't be worth it.
Considering Founders edition usually starts about $100 more that standard edition. Plus, it is new to market. If a 2080 can be had for $100 more than a 1080 Ti. The price is as expected.
finally the card has been demystified and indeed for the price is it not worth the buy considering 1080 ti in such a low price..
turned out I dont need ray tracing in my life before I die.
Odd... either ray tracing graphics games are available or they're not. You can't test what isn't available for testing... and RT for BF5, last I heard was a zero-day patch... (or was it the modifications to RT that was supposed to improve FPS to acceptable levels.)
They're not available, but we've seen Battlefield 5 in action with ray tracing enabled ;)
first page says " TU104 is constructed with the same building blocks as TU102; it just features fewer of them. Streaming Multiprocessors still sport 64 CUDA cores, eight Tensor cores, one RT core, four texture units, 16 load/store units, 256KB of register space, and 96KB of L1 cache/shared memory. "
I think sales will determine that and if history is anything without stiff competition from AMD I am sure they will sell just fine especially once the AiB cards come out.
Chris has never been like that.
That said, the pricing should be decent for AiB after a few months. When they launch they get price gouged. Still I would have loved a GTX 1080 price number. That GPU outperformed the 980 Ti by a good margin and was cheaper at launch.
Maybe AMD will come out with something sometime soon. Otherwise we wont see pricing drop. That or AMD will take advantage of the pricing increase and up theirs too.