Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Review: High-Res Gaming at a Premium Price

Performance Results: 2560 x 1440
GeForce RTX 2070 Super was definitely built for life at 2560 x 1440. GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is most certainly capable of carrying on at 3840 x 2160. So where does that put GeForce RTX 2080 Super?
We’re inclined to call this card a good candidate for high-refresh QHD displays. It’s able to deliver average frame rates between ~90 and 150 through our benchmark suite with quality settings maxed-out.
Again, according to the averages, GeForce RTX 2080 Super is a little more than 6% faster than GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition (an overclocked version of Nvidia’s standard 2080 specification). It’s more than 17% faster than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, which was available for roughly the same $700 price this time last year. And the 2080 Super is more than 13% faster than GeForce RTX 2070 Super.
Our only point of contention is that GeForce RTX 2070 Super costs just 71% of a 2080 Super, while also offering solid frame rates at 2560 x 1440. So Nvidia is asking a steep premium for the 2080 Super’s performance kicker. Call that the price you pay when the competition falls short and leaves the ultra-high-end space uncontested.
TLDR It's basically just a price drop. You could overclock your founder's edition for the same performance increase.
There is no way this product can be recommended... NO WAY in hell.
Score should be 2.5/5
Not quite? The 2060 Super includes more memory and more memory bandwidth along with more shaders.
All the cards have more shaders and also probably will have more clocking headroom. This is not like the HD7970GHz edition that was a binned speed chip. These are binned but binned with more total shaders.
Because price is only one aspect of the total score for a card?
Value is also in the eye of the beholder. Why did the owner of my company dump $140K into a Mercedes that has had massive problems after his $140K Audis transmission blew and he only got $20K for the trade? I mean hell its a construction company and he could have bought two very nice Ford Raptors instead which makes more sense but he likes the other cars more.
Point being, while I agree the price is a tad too high, not everyone sees the RX 5700 XT as a good value when chasing the max FPS. Especially considering that down the road the RX 5700 XT will have to be replaced sooner than the RTX 2080 Super.
It's always the same with you isn't it? Maybe both cards have their value but this one has better value for the market segment it is trying to reach.
BTW Chris is probably the best reviewer TH has, I certainly miss the days when he was running the ship. They are typically fully fledged with plenty of information to help make a good decision.
Yes the RX 5700 XT is a better "value" if price is your only concern but until AMD tosses GCN to the curb and pushes out a new uArch design that can truly push nVidia we wont see any real price war in the GPU market.
Basically AMD needs to pull a Zen.
Yeah, yeah, the 2080ti is the top dog... No, the Titan V was it? I can't remember as AMD is so far behind we have to deal with this pricing nonsense from nVidia to get decent performance.
I sound* salty, because I am. I want prices to go down, but no company out there works as a charity. The only way nVidia will ever drop prices (even in the form of a re-brand / re-launch) is with competition.
You can all hope AMD gets their act together and delivers with the next gen.
Cheers!
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidia-rtx-gpus-worth-the-money,37689.html
Just buy it!
Qeb3IhsZSCMView: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qeb3IhsZSCM
That was an Op-Ed by the head of TH. Myself, and most moderators, were very much against it anyways as they are always pointless.
However that has NOTHING to do with Chris and his review. Chris has never been that way and always gives an honest opinion for the product.
setting that sad social commentary aside, I love how THG ignores the fact that the 2080 super is just a 1080ti, being sold at $700+
the Rt2070 xt just tested at or just above 2070 speeds (depending on the reviewer), and sells for <400
If that isn't attractive for anyone then you'll never see lower prices from nvidia. Why? because it's people like those, waiting for the mystical nvidia price drop that allows them to NEVER drop their prices. The longer they refuse to buy team red, the more they lock in nvidia's monopolistic practices.
and the more tech journalists and publications like THG ignores NVIDIA's predatory monopolistic pricing, the worst the situation gets.