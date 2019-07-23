Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Review: High-Res Gaming at a Premium Price

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super deals 198 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080... Amazon Prime £699.95 View Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080... Novatech Ltd £731.96 View Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080... Laptops Direct £731.98 View EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080... Scan £754.99 View Show More Deals

Performance Results: 2560 x 1440

GeForce RTX 2070 Super was definitely built for life at 2560 x 1440. GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is most certainly capable of carrying on at 3840 x 2160. So where does that put GeForce RTX 2080 Super?

We’re inclined to call this card a good candidate for high-refresh QHD displays. It’s able to deliver average frame rates between ~90 and 150 through our benchmark suite with quality settings maxed-out.

Again, according to the averages, GeForce RTX 2080 Super is a little more than 6% faster than GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition (an overclocked version of Nvidia’s standard 2080 specification). It’s more than 17% faster than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, which was available for roughly the same $700 price this time last year. And the 2080 Super is more than 13% faster than GeForce RTX 2070 Super.

Our only point of contention is that GeForce RTX 2070 Super costs just 71% of a 2080 Super, while also offering solid frame rates at 2560 x 1440. So Nvidia is asking a steep premium for the 2080 Super’s performance kicker. Call that the price you pay when the competition falls short and leaves the ultra-high-end space uncontested.

Battlefield V (DX12)

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Final Fantasy XV (DX11)

Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Metro: Exodus (DX12)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Strange Brigade (Vulkan)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

