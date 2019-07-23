Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Review: High-Res Gaming at a Premium Price

Power Consumption
The US Tom’s Hardware graphics lab continues utilizing Cybenetics’ Powenetics hardware/software solution for accurately measuring power consumption.
Powenetics, In Depth
For a closer look at our U.S. lab’s power consumption measurement platform, check out Powenetics: A Better Way To Measure Power Draw for CPUs, GPUs & Storage.
In brief, Powenetics utilizes Tinkerforge Master Bricks, to which Voltage/Current bricklets are attached. The bricklets are installed between the load and power supply, and they monitor consumption through each of the modified PSU’s auxiliary power connectors and through the PCIe slot by way of a PCIe riser. Custom software logs the readings, allowing us to dial in a sampling rate, pull that data into Excel, and very accurately chart everything from average power across a benchmark run to instantaneous spikes.
The software is set up to log the power consumption of graphics cards, storage devices, and CPUs. However, we’re only using the bricklets relevant to graphics card testing. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Super gets all of its power from the PCIe slot, one eight-pin auxiliary connector, and one six-pin connector. We have a third set of eight-pin power connectors wired into the Powenetics system for even higher-end configurations, should they be needed.
Idle
GeForce RTX 2080 Super uses more power at idle than GeForce RTX 2070 Super, which uses more power at idle than GeForce RTX 2060 Super. The jump is slight each step of the way though, and we’re only looking at 11.25W attached to a single QHD display.
Gaming
Nvidia bumps GeForce RTX 2080 Super’s board power rating up to 250W, up from the 2080 Founders Edition’s 225W. And according to our measurements, the 2080 Super adheres to its limit really well, averaging 247.8W across three runs of the Metro benchmark loop. Peak readings as high as 265W aren’t really a concern.
Most of the 2080 Super’s power comes from its eight-pin connector, followed by the six-pin connector. On average, 57W is measured across the PCI Express slot’s +12V rail, while the +3.3V rail isn’t used much at all.
The GeForce RTX 2080 and 2070 Super demonstrate similar power consumption tendencies, while GeForce RTX 2080 Super uses almost all the additional headroom that Nvidia gave it. As a point of comparison, AMD’s Radeon VII (in red) is a much hungrier card, regularly exceeding 300W.
Increased power needs cause higher current draw than what we saw from GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition. But the 2080 Super never exceeds 5.1A over its PCIe slot. It actually spends most of its time under 5A and averages 4.75A, falling well short of the PCI-SIG’s 5.5A ceiling.
FurMark
The demands of FurMark push average power consumption to 254W, which is just over Nvidia’s rating. Peak power doesn’t change much, though we do see each rail’s reading increase slightly.
A much more consistent load results in a less frenetic line chart compared to what we observed under Metro.
Again, GeForce RTX 2070 Super and 2080 Founders Edition demonstrate quite a bit of overlap, while GeForce RTX 2080 Super spends most of its time on or slightly above the 250W mark. Radeon VII is the clear outlier, averaging more than 320W through 15 minutes of FurMark testing.
Despite overall higher power consumption under FurMark, fewer spikes translate into less variation between readings. GeForce RTX 2080 Super only exceeds 5.1A once. Otherwise, it averages 4.9A.
TLDR It's basically just a price drop. You could overclock your founder's edition for the same performance increase.
There is no way this product can be recommended... NO WAY in hell.
Score should be 2.5/5
Not quite? The 2060 Super includes more memory and more memory bandwidth along with more shaders.
All the cards have more shaders and also probably will have more clocking headroom. This is not like the HD7970GHz edition that was a binned speed chip. These are binned but binned with more total shaders.
Because price is only one aspect of the total score for a card?
Value is also in the eye of the beholder. Why did the owner of my company dump $140K into a Mercedes that has had massive problems after his $140K Audis transmission blew and he only got $20K for the trade? I mean hell its a construction company and he could have bought two very nice Ford Raptors instead which makes more sense but he likes the other cars more.
Point being, while I agree the price is a tad too high, not everyone sees the RX 5700 XT as a good value when chasing the max FPS. Especially considering that down the road the RX 5700 XT will have to be replaced sooner than the RTX 2080 Super.
It's always the same with you isn't it? Maybe both cards have their value but this one has better value for the market segment it is trying to reach.
BTW Chris is probably the best reviewer TH has, I certainly miss the days when he was running the ship. They are typically fully fledged with plenty of information to help make a good decision.
Yes the RX 5700 XT is a better "value" if price is your only concern but until AMD tosses GCN to the curb and pushes out a new uArch design that can truly push nVidia we wont see any real price war in the GPU market.
Basically AMD needs to pull a Zen.
Yeah, yeah, the 2080ti is the top dog... No, the Titan V was it? I can't remember as AMD is so far behind we have to deal with this pricing nonsense from nVidia to get decent performance.
I sound* salty, because I am. I want prices to go down, but no company out there works as a charity. The only way nVidia will ever drop prices (even in the form of a re-brand / re-launch) is with competition.
You can all hope AMD gets their act together and delivers with the next gen.
Cheers!
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidia-rtx-gpus-worth-the-money,37689.html
Just buy it!
Qeb3IhsZSCMView: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qeb3IhsZSCM
That was an Op-Ed by the head of TH. Myself, and most moderators, were very much against it anyways as they are always pointless.
However that has NOTHING to do with Chris and his review. Chris has never been that way and always gives an honest opinion for the product.
setting that sad social commentary aside, I love how THG ignores the fact that the 2080 super is just a 1080ti, being sold at $700+
the Rt2070 xt just tested at or just above 2070 speeds (depending on the reviewer), and sells for <400
If that isn't attractive for anyone then you'll never see lower prices from nvidia. Why? because it's people like those, waiting for the mystical nvidia price drop that allows them to NEVER drop their prices. The longer they refuse to buy team red, the more they lock in nvidia's monopolistic practices.
and the more tech journalists and publications like THG ignores NVIDIA's predatory monopolistic pricing, the worst the situation gets.