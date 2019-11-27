Nvidia GTX 1650 Super Review: 1080p Gaming for $160

Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 Super deals ZOTAC Gaming GeForce GTX 1650... Amazon £176.52 View

For this set of cards, we tested at 1080p using ultra settings as well as at medium settings. This gives us a good look at the cards working where they were intended to, while still reaching that magic 60 fps-plus metric many strive for. Jumping up to a higher resolution, even 2560x1440, uses more memory and would require turning down image quality settings even further in order to maintain reasonable frame rates.

At 1080p using ultra settings, the GTX 1650 Super’s performance ranged from 33 fps in Metro: Exodus, up to 91 fps in the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers benchmark. Borderlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint sat under 60fps, along with Metro. The rest of the titles were higher -- either very close to 60 fps or well above.

This is a huge improvement over the $10-cheaper GTX 1650, which delivered wholly unplayable frame rates at these settings. It seems the increased CUDA cores and extra bandwidth of the GDDR6 deliver notable improvements. The Zotac 1650 Super even flirts with the XFX Radeon RX 590 Fat Boy, which generally sells for at least $40 more and uses much more power. When compared to the next card up the stack in the GTX 1660, the 1650 Super runs several percent slower than these $200-plus cards, but still much closer than the GTX 1650.

AMD’s 8GB RX 580, though not tested here, tends to run a few percent slower than the GTX 1650 Super and alsouses a lot more power. It isn’t all bad, as the AMD card is available with 8GB of VRAM, which could help down the road. But if power use and heat are a concern, stick with a Turing based card.

Division 2

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Borderlands 3

Gears of War

Strange Brigade

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Far Cry 5

Metro: Exodus

Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers

Forza Horizon 4

Battlefield V

