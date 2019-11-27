Nvidia GTX 1650 Super Review: 1080p Gaming for $160

Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 Super deals ZOTAC Gaming GeForce GTX 1650... Amazon £161.62 View

We just saw the GTX 1650 Super run a majority of our titles around 60 fps or higher using ultra settings at 1080p. For those titles that weren’t close, adjusting settings back to medium improves fps to where the only title not reaching 60 fps is Metro: Exodus, which tops out here at 55fps. All other titles are well over this threshold.



Even the GTX 1650 managed to run some titles over 60fps, averaging over 70. Meanwhile, the GTX 1650 Super reached over 90 fps average across all these titles, making this card plenty capable at this resolution when using medium settings.

We didn’t see much out of the ordinary in this testing. The nvidia cards we tested fell into place as expected, with the 1650 Super running around 35% faster than the regular 1650 at this resolution, but still slower than the GTX 1660 by a few percent. In the end, the Zotac RTX 1650 Super proved to be a solid 1080p card, although you may run into a few extremely demanding titles where 60fps isn’t quite achievable.

Division 2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Borderlands 3

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Gears of War 5

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Strange Brigade

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Metro: Exodus

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Forza Horizon 4

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Battlefield V

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

