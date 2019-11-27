Nvidia GTX 1650 Super Review: 1080p Gaming for $160

We just saw the GTX 1650 Super run a majority of our titles around 60 fps or higher using ultra settings at 1080p. For those titles that weren’t close, adjusting settings back to medium improves fps to where the only title not reaching 60 fps is Metro: Exodus, which tops out here at 55fps. All other titles are well over this threshold.
Even the GTX 1650 managed to run some titles over 60fps, averaging over 70. Meanwhile, the GTX 1650 Super reached over 90 fps average across all these titles, making this card plenty capable at this resolution when using medium settings.
We didn’t see much out of the ordinary in this testing. The nvidia cards we tested fell into place as expected, with the 1650 Super running around 35% faster than the regular 1650 at this resolution, but still slower than the GTX 1660 by a few percent. In the end, the Zotac RTX 1650 Super proved to be a solid 1080p card, although you may run into a few extremely demanding titles where 60fps isn’t quite achievable.
It would be interesting to see how Radeon RX 5500 and especially RX 5500 XT fare against RTX 1650 Super and what the prices of them will be.
With RTX 1650 Super @ $160, Nvidia has given AMD a serious task to beat this price/performance level.
This, I think, has definitely put AMD on notice. A little hard to say for certain, and I wish the RX 570 4GB and RX 580 8GB results were on the charts as well, but, depending on the game, it looks like the 1650 Super is at least equal to the RX 570, and sometimes matches the RX 590.
Given the $160 price point, it seems the RX 570, 580, and 590 are going to have to adjust prices downward.
Further, I'm thinking that AMD is not going to be able to get by with only matching the RX 580's performance with the RX 5500. Or, if they do, they will have to definitely undercut the 1650 Super's price, which will put even further downward pressure on the Polaris cards.
On the other hand, I don't know what to think about the RX 5500 - at one point it was stated to be a 150W card, then it was 110W. What little performance data we have, and it's precious little data, pegs it at around RX 580 performance. I'm hoping this is all a case of AMD holding their cards close to their chest, but, as it stands, that's not overly promising, given what the 1650 Super offers in performance... and AMD should worry.
