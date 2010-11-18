Analysis: PhysX On Systems With AMD Graphics Cards

Test System

We used a new test system for this article, since it supports up to quad-GPU graphics, an overclockable CPU, huge amounts of memory, and a powerful PSU.

Components Details CPU AMD Phenom II X6 1090T (Thuban) @ 4.0 GHz Cooling Prolimatech Megahalems + Noiseblocker Multiframe M12-PS RAM 16 GB Kingston HyperX 1600 CL9 Motherboard MSI 890FXA-GD70 Hard drive Super Talent Ultradrive GX2 (System), 1 TB Western Digital Caviar Blue (Programs) PSU Aerocool V12XT, 800 Watt Case SilverStone Raven RV02 Ventilation Zalman Fan Control for 1 x Noiseblocker Multiframe S3 120mm and 3 x Silverstone 180 mm OS Windows 7 Ultimate x64

This configuration fares well by modern gaming standards and should stay suitable for heavy 3D gaming into the near future.