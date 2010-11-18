Trending

Analysis: PhysX On Systems With AMD Graphics Cards

Rarely does an issue divide the gaming community like PhysX has. We go deep into explaining CPU- and GPU-based PhysX processing, run PhysX with a Radeon card from AMD, and put some of today's most misleading headlines about PhysX under our microscope.

Test System

We used a new test system for this article, since it supports up to quad-GPU graphics, an overclockable CPU, huge amounts of memory, and a powerful PSU.

ComponentsDetails
CPUAMD Phenom II X6 1090T (Thuban) @ 4.0 GHz
CoolingProlimatech Megahalems + Noiseblocker Multiframe M12-PS
RAM16 GB Kingston HyperX 1600 CL9
MotherboardMSI 890FXA-GD70
Hard driveSuper Talent Ultradrive GX2 (System), 1 TB Western Digital Caviar Blue (Programs)
PSUAerocool V12XT, 800 Watt
CaseSilverStone Raven RV02
VentilationZalman Fan Control for 1 x Noiseblocker Multiframe S3 120mm and 3 x Silverstone 180 mm
OSWindows 7 Ultimate x64

This configuration fares well by modern gaming standards and should stay suitable for heavy 3D gaming into the near future.

149 Comments Comment from the forums
  • eyefinity 18 November 2010 13:17
    So it's basically what everybody in the know already knew - nVidia is holding back progress in order to line their own pockets.
    Reply
  • Emperus 18 November 2010 13:25
    Is it 'Physx by Nvidia' or 'Physx for Nvidia'..!! Its a pity to read those lines wherein it says that Nvidia is holding back performance when a non-Nvidia primary card is detected..
    Reply
  • 18 November 2010 13:40
    It looks like the increase in CPU utilization with CPU physX is only 154%, which could be 1 thread plus synchronization overhead with the main rendering threads.
    Reply
  • eyefinity 18 November 2010 13:48
    The article could barely spell it out more clearly.

    Everyone could be enjoying cpu based Physics, making use of their otherwise idle cores.


    The problem is, nVidia doesn't want that. They have a proprietary solution which slows down their own cards, and AMD cards even more, making theirs seem better. On top of that, they throw money at games devs so they don't include better cpu physics.

    Everybody loses except nVidia. This is not unusual behaviour for them, they are doing it with Tesellation now too - slowing down their own cards because it slows down AMD cards even more, when there is a better solution that doesn't hurt anybody.

    They are a pure scumbag company.
    Reply
  • rohitbaran 18 November 2010 13:49
    In short, a good config to enjoy Physx requires selling an arm or a leg and the game developers and nVidia keep screwing the users to save their money and propagate their business interests respectively.
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 18 November 2010 14:00
    The world needs need opencl physics NOW! Also, while this is an informative article, it would be good to see what single nvidia cards make games using physx playable. Will a single gts450 cut it? probably not. That way budget gamers can make a more informed choice as its no point chosing nvidia for physx and finding it doesnt run well anyway on mid range cards so they could have just bought an ATI card and been better off.
    Reply
  • guanyu210379 18 November 2010 14:15
    I have never cared about Physics.
    Reply
  • archange 18 November 2010 14:46
    Believe it or not, this morning I was determined to look into this same problem, since I just upgraded from an 8800 GTS 512 to an HD 6850. :O

    Thank you, Tom's, thank you Igor Wallossek for makinng it easy!
    You just made my day: a big thumbs up!
    Reply
  • jamesedgeuk2000 18 November 2010 14:58
    What about people with dedicated PPU's? I have 8800 GTX SLi and an Ageia Physx card where do I come into it?
    Reply
  • skokie2 18 November 2010 15:09
    What is failed to be mentioned (and if what I see is real its much more predatory) that simply having an onboard AMD graphics, even if its disabled in the BIOS, stops PhysX working. This is simply outragous. My main hope is that AMD finally gets better at linux drivers so my next card does not need to be nVidia. I will vote with my feet... so long as there is another name on the slip :( Sad state of graphics generally and been getting worse since AMD bought ATI.. it was then that this game started... nVidia just takes it up a notch.
    Reply