Analysis: PhysX On Systems With AMD Graphics Cards

Test System
We used a new test system for this article, since it supports up to quad-GPU graphics, an overclockable CPU, huge amounts of memory, and a powerful PSU.
|Components
|Details
|CPU
|AMD Phenom II X6 1090T (Thuban) @ 4.0 GHz
|Cooling
|Prolimatech Megahalems + Noiseblocker Multiframe M12-PS
|RAM
|16 GB Kingston HyperX 1600 CL9
|Motherboard
|MSI 890FXA-GD70
|Hard drive
|Super Talent Ultradrive GX2 (System), 1 TB Western Digital Caviar Blue (Programs)
|PSU
|Aerocool V12XT, 800 Watt
|Case
|SilverStone Raven RV02
|Ventilation
|Zalman Fan Control for 1 x Noiseblocker Multiframe S3 120mm and 3 x Silverstone 180 mm
|OS
|Windows 7 Ultimate x64
This configuration fares well by modern gaming standards and should stay suitable for heavy 3D gaming into the near future.
Everyone could be enjoying cpu based Physics, making use of their otherwise idle cores.
The problem is, nVidia doesn't want that. They have a proprietary solution which slows down their own cards, and AMD cards even more, making theirs seem better. On top of that, they throw money at games devs so they don't include better cpu physics.
Everybody loses except nVidia. This is not unusual behaviour for them, they are doing it with Tesellation now too - slowing down their own cards because it slows down AMD cards even more, when there is a better solution that doesn't hurt anybody.
They are a pure scumbag company.
