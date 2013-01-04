Nvidia's Tegra 3 Optimizations: THD Android Games, Tested

Grand Theft Auto III And Heroes Call
Grand Theft Auto III
Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto III is already well-known worldwide and was recently re-released for mobile devices. Remember that this is the only paid game in our selection, but c’mon, it’s friggin' GTA! The game operates flawlessly on all four of our test devices.
Once we synchronized the game’s view distance and detail levels, there were no visible differences between our three high-end Android-based phones. However, it was noticeably more fluid on the Samsung Galaxy S III than the Tegra 3-powered HTC One X+. Interestingly, GTA 3 is the only game in our suite that runs worse on iOS. The view distance is not as far and there are fewer details than on Android. The game also doesn’t support the iPhone 5’s 16:9 display, though it’s a good bet that a simple update to GTA could correct these issues.
Heroes Call
Heroes Call is an action RPG with very good graphics. Fans of Diablo and Torchlight won’t be disappointed. While Google Play offers only one version of Heroes Call, Tegra-equipped devices automatically receive the THD edition, whereas other devices download the standard version.
According to Nvidia’s technical documentation, Tegra 3 improves Heroes Call’s lighting effects, physics, and camera control. While the lighting effects are a little different on the HTC One X+, we really couldn’t see a difference as far as physics or camera management. The game is visually identical on the other three test devices.
Exactly what is wrong with tech today, for 30 years companies learned to embrace compatibility after the Sony Betamax failure (technically better, but priced beyond comsumer appreciation). Now everyone wants to follow Apple forgetting they too suffered from a "closed shop" for 20 years.
What's bothersome for me though is that some tegra optimized titles actually run on a low resolution by default on the N7 (to compensate for low memory bandwidth???) yet still play on a 30-40ish frame rate, luckily the devs have put resolution option in the setting (see Riptide, beach buggy blitz), but you'll be playing at 20-30fps if you bump it up to the max/native res.
Another title, Horn, which is actually a Tegra exclusive using UE3, actually runs on a low res but does not provide any option to change that, and even with the low resolution, it is extremely choppy at times I can easily notice 15-20fps.
One dev that I like is MADFINGER Games (dead trigger, shadowgun), their titles are so heavily optimized that they run at a consistent 35-45fps on my N7 and I do not notice lag nor inconsistent frame rate. still runs at constant 60fps on my Note II though...
Meanwhile I can't think of anything that doesn't run at 60fps on my Note II, So much that wonder how much better the gpu performance is on Snapdragon S4 pro and apple A6 devices.
definitely, GTAIII and Vice City were both PS2 games and the new mobile versions have upgraded textures